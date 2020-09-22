35,882 Shares in Bill.com Holdings (NYSE:KC) Purchased by Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC

Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Bill.com Holdings (NYSE:KC) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 35,882 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,131,000.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board purchased a new position in Bill.com during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $104,996,000. Matthews International Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Bill.com during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $34,655,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. purchased a new position in Bill.com during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $17,793,000. William Blair Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Bill.com during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $6,810,000. Finally, Ariose Capital Management Ltd purchased a new position in Bill.com during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $4,706,000.

Shares of KC stock opened at $36.90 on Tuesday. Bill.com Holdings has a 52-week low of $17.01 and a 52-week high of $42.80. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $34.49.

Bill.com (NYSE:KC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 18th. The company reported ($0.19) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.17) by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $1.53 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.53 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.36) earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 64.1% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on KC shares. Zacks Investment Research cut Bill.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on Bill.com in a research note on Monday, June 8th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $27.00 price objective for the company. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on Bill.com in a research note on Friday, July 17th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Bill.com in a research note on Monday, June 29th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $34.00 price objective for the company.

Bill.com Company Profile

