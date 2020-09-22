2,995 Shares in Roper Technologies Inc (NYSE:ROP) Bought by Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC

Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Roper Technologies Inc (NYSE:ROP) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 2,995 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,163,000.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Baystate Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in Roper Technologies by 50.0% during the 2nd quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 75 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 25 shares during the last quarter. Smithfield Trust Co. grew its stake in Roper Technologies by 105.1% during the 2nd quarter. Smithfield Trust Co. now owns 80 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 41 shares during the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Company LLC grew its stake in Roper Technologies by 750.0% during the 1st quarter. Ameritas Investment Company LLC now owns 136 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 120 shares during the last quarter. CX Institutional grew its stake in Roper Technologies by 59.7% during the 2nd quarter. CX Institutional now owns 123 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 46 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Private Capital Group LLC grew its stake in Roper Technologies by 204.9% during the 2nd quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 125 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $49,000 after buying an additional 84 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.18% of the company’s stock.

Get Roper Technologies alerts:

In related news, CEO Laurence Neil Hunn sold 40,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $440.00, for a total value of $17,600,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 242,214 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $106,574,160. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP John K. Stipancich sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $443.67, for a total value of $1,331,010.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 34,683 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,387,806.61. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 59,000 shares of company stock valued at $26,127,810 in the last ninety days. 0.86% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of ROP stock opened at $392.25 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $41.07 billion, a PE ratio of 25.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.05 and a beta of 1.05. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $424.84 and a 200-day simple moving average of $375.86. The company has a quick ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. Roper Technologies Inc has a 52-week low of $240.00 and a 52-week high of $455.72.

Roper Technologies (NYSE:ROP) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 28th. The industrial products company reported $2.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.67 by $0.27. The business had revenue of $1.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.26 billion. Roper Technologies had a return on equity of 14.20% and a net margin of 29.75%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $3.07 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Roper Technologies Inc will post 12.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 20th. Investors of record on Tuesday, October 6th will be issued a $0.5125 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, October 5th. This represents a $2.05 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.52%. Roper Technologies’s payout ratio is 15.71%.

ROP has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Argus boosted their target price on Roper Technologies from $400.00 to $475.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 29th. Barclays lifted their price target on Roper Technologies from $340.00 to $360.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Roper Technologies from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $300.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, September 8th. Raymond James reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Roper Technologies in a research report on Friday, August 14th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Roper Technologies in a research report on Thursday, May 28th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $411.00.

Roper Technologies Profile

Roper Technologies, Inc designs and develops software, and engineered products and solutions worldwide. The company operates in four segments: Application Software; Network Software & Systems; Measurement & Analytical Solutions; and Process Technologies. It offers application management software, software-as-a-service applications, card systems/integrated security, toll and traffic systems, radio frequency identification card readers, and metering and remote monitoring products.

See Also: Outstanding Shares

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ROP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Roper Technologies Inc (NYSE:ROP).

Receive News & Ratings for Roper Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Roper Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.