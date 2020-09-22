$151.35 Million in Sales Expected for Aspen Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:AZPN) This Quarter

Analysts predict that Aspen Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:AZPN) will announce sales of $151.35 million for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have provided estimates for Aspen Technology’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $163.27 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $143.40 million. Aspen Technology reported sales of $134.09 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 12.9%. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Aspen Technology will report full-year sales of $729.24 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $725.12 million to $735.35 million. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $711.28 million, with estimates ranging from $698.75 million to $718.90 million. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Aspen Technology.

Aspen Technology (NASDAQ:AZPN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 12th. The technology company reported $1.45 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.09 by $0.36. Aspen Technology had a net margin of 38.24% and a return on equity of 59.19%.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on AZPN shares. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Aspen Technology from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 17th. KeyCorp lifted their target price on shares of Aspen Technology from $137.00 to $156.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 9th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of Aspen Technology in a research report on Tuesday, August 25th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $112.00 target price on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $115.67.

In other Aspen Technology news, CFO Karl E. Johnsen sold 2,006 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $124.98, for a total value of $250,709.88. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 17,459 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,182,025.82. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of AZPN. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its position in shares of Aspen Technology by 7.0% during the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,232 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $232,000 after acquiring an additional 146 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP increased its position in shares of Aspen Technology by 16.4% during the second quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 70,857 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $7,341,000 after acquiring an additional 9,963 shares in the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. increased its position in shares of Aspen Technology by 26.6% during the second quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 8,317 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $862,000 after acquiring an additional 1,750 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Aspen Technology by 32.3% during the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 241,993 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $25,073,000 after acquiring an additional 59,020 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its position in shares of Aspen Technology by 7.1% during the second quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 32,060 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,322,000 after acquiring an additional 2,112 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of Aspen Technology stock opened at $128.34 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 2.29 and a current ratio of 2.29. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $119.68 and its 200-day simple moving average is $103.39. Aspen Technology has a twelve month low of $73.07 and a twelve month high of $142.89. The firm has a market cap of $8.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.89 and a beta of 1.32.

Aspen Technology, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an asset optimization software company in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Subscription and Software, and Services. It supplies asset optimization solutions that optimize asset design, operations, and maintenance lifecycle in various industrial environments.

