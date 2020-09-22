1&1 Drillisch (ETR:DRI) Given a €49.00 Price Target at Berenberg Bank

Berenberg Bank set a €49.00 ($57.65) price target on 1&1 Drillisch (ETR:DRI) in a research note released on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Several other brokerages also recently commented on DRI. Kepler Capital Markets set a €26.00 ($30.59) target price on 1&1 Drillisch and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday, August 12th. Barclays set a €30.00 ($35.29) price objective on shares of 1&1 Drillisch and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Monday. Goldman Sachs Group set a €23.00 ($27.06) target price on shares of 1&1 Drillisch and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Monday. Independent Research set a €30.00 ($35.29) target price on shares of 1&1 Drillisch and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday, August 14th. Finally, DZ Bank restated a buy rating on shares of 1&1 Drillisch in a research report on Friday, August 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. 1&1 Drillisch has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of €29.87 ($35.14).

DRI opened at €17.60 ($20.71) on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $3.10 billion and a PE ratio of 8.17. The company has a quick ratio of 2.21, a current ratio of 2.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.78. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of €23.95 and a 200-day simple moving average of €21.88. 1&1 Drillisch has a fifty-two week low of €13.29 ($15.64) and a fifty-two week high of €32.88 ($38.68).

1&1 Drillisch AG, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a telecommunications provider in Germany. The company operates in two segments, Access and Other. It provides its customers with a portfolio of services and products from the fields of broadband and mobile Internet. The company's mobile access and landline products include related applications, such as home networks, online storage, telephony, and video on demand or Internet protocol television.

