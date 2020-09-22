133,663 Shares in iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM) Acquired by Atria Investments LLC

Atria Investments LLC acquired a new position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm acquired 133,663 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $19,138,000. iShares Russell 2000 ETF accounts for 0.6% of Atria Investments LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 26th largest position. Atria Investments LLC owned about 0.05% of iShares Russell 2000 ETF at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Semmax Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $27,000. Blue Square Asset Management LLC bought a new position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $27,000. Toth Financial Advisory Corp lifted its holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 644.4% during the 2nd quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp now owns 201 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 174 shares during the last quarter. Costello Asset Management INC bought a new position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF in the second quarter worth about $29,000. Finally, Dividend Assets Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 49.3% during the second quarter. Dividend Assets Capital LLC now owns 215 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 71 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of IWM traded down $0.39 on Tuesday, reaching $147.53. 550,075 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 31,918,127. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $154.41 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $137.43. iShares Russell 2000 ETF has a 12 month low of $95.69 and a 12 month high of $170.56.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 2,000 smallest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

