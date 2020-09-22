116,801 Shares in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI) Acquired by Atria Investments LLC

Atria Investments LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI) during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 116,801 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,283,000. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF accounts for about 0.6% of Atria Investments LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 28th largest position.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in VTI. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 21.2% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 9,767,620 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,259,145,000 after buying an additional 1,709,779 shares during the period. Wealthfront Advisers LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 12.6% during the second quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 9,705,257 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,519,164,000 after purchasing an additional 1,087,783 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 1.5% during the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,329,449 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,147,279,000 after acquiring an additional 107,248 shares during the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP increased its position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 1.0% during the second quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 5,012,748 shares of the company’s stock valued at $784,645,000 after acquiring an additional 49,253 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nippon Life Insurance Co. increased its position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 100.4% in the second quarter. Nippon Life Insurance Co. now owns 4,874,725 shares of the company’s stock worth $763,089,000 after buying an additional 2,442,525 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:VTI traded up $0.09 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $167.14. 11,743 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,182,019. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $171.92 and its 200 day simple moving average is $153.67. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a 52-week low of $109.49 and a 52-week high of $181.67.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

