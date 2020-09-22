100,063 Shares in Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW) Purchased by Atria Investments LLC

Atria Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW) during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm acquired 100,063 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $13,521,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in LOW. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Lowe’s Companies by 31.7% during the first quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 8,170,002 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $703,029,000 after acquiring an additional 1,966,342 shares during the period. Two Sigma Advisers LP increased its stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 157.7% in the second quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 2,983,502 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $403,131,000 after purchasing an additional 1,825,900 shares during the period. Fred Alger Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 967.2% in the first quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC now owns 1,891,030 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $162,723,000 after purchasing an additional 1,713,842 shares during the period. Man Group plc increased its stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 4,527.7% in the second quarter. Man Group plc now owns 1,685,416 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $227,734,000 after purchasing an additional 1,648,996 shares during the period. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. increased its stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 57.1% in the first quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 4,092,618 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $352,169,000 after purchasing an additional 1,486,994 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.63% of the company’s stock.

In other Lowe’s Companies news, EVP Ross W. Mccanless sold 62,838 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $168.33, for a total value of $10,577,520.54. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 72,967 shares in the company, valued at $12,282,535.11. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. 0.07% of the stock is owned by insiders.

LOW has been the subject of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Lowe’s Companies from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $187.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, August 24th. Nomura raised their price objective on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $130.00 to $146.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 23rd. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $150.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 20th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $149.00 to $156.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 17th. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their price objective on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $170.00 to $185.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 20th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-nine have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $166.84.

Shares of Lowe’s Companies stock traded up $1.39 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $160.99. 26,812 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,313,224. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.64, a current ratio of 1.30 and a quick ratio of 0.65. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $159.12 and its 200 day moving average price is $125.73. Lowe’s Companies, Inc. has a twelve month low of $60.00 and a twelve month high of $171.72. The company has a market cap of $120.62 billion, a PE ratio of 21.22, a PEG ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 1.50.

Lowe’s Companies (NYSE:LOW) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 19th. The home improvement retailer reported $3.75 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.95 by $0.80. The firm had revenue of $27.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $24.24 billion. Lowe’s Companies had a net margin of 7.12% and a return on equity of 228.17%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 30.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.15 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Lowe’s Companies, Inc. will post 8.39 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 4th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, October 21st will be given a $0.60 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, October 20th. This is a positive change from Lowe’s Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.55. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.49%. Lowe’s Companies’s payout ratio is 38.46%.

Lowe's Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States, Canada, and Mexico. The company offers a line of products for construction, maintenance, repair, remodeling, and decorating. It provides home improvement products in various categories, such as lumber and building materials, appliances, seasonal and outdoor living, tools and hardware, fashion fixtures, rough plumbing and electrical, paint, millwork, lawn and garden, flooring, and kitchens.

