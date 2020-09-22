$1.97 Billion in Sales Expected for Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Co. (NYSE:BAH) This Quarter

Analysts forecast that Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Co. (NYSE:BAH) will report $1.97 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Six analysts have issued estimates for Booz Allen Hamilton’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $1.99 billion and the lowest is $1.95 billion. Booz Allen Hamilton posted sales of $1.82 billion in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 8.2%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings report before the market opens on Friday, October 30th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Booz Allen Hamilton will report full-year sales of $8.08 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $7.98 billion to $8.17 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $8.63 billion, with estimates ranging from $8.47 billion to $8.79 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow Booz Allen Hamilton.

Booz Allen Hamilton (NYSE:BAH) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 31st. The business services provider reported $0.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.86 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $1.96 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.97 billion. Booz Allen Hamilton had a net margin of 6.51% and a return on equity of 52.76%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.83 EPS.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on BAH shares. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $95.00 target price on shares of Booz Allen Hamilton in a report on Tuesday, August 11th. Raymond James lowered shares of Booz Allen Hamilton from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 8th. SunTrust Banks lowered shares of Booz Allen Hamilton from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $84.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Monday, August 3rd. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Booz Allen Hamilton from $84.00 to $87.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 3rd. Finally, Truist Financial lowered shares of Booz Allen Hamilton from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, August 3rd. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Booz Allen Hamilton presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $83.83.

In related news, EVP Karen M. Dahut sold 2,900 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.10, for a total transaction of $246,790.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 2.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BAH. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado lifted its position in shares of Booz Allen Hamilton by 21.7% during the 1st quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 19,948 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,369,000 after acquiring an additional 3,561 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank lifted its position in shares of Booz Allen Hamilton by 23.2% during the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 544,800 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $37,395,000 after acquiring an additional 102,700 shares during the period. Blair William & Co. IL raised its holdings in Booz Allen Hamilton by 118.0% during the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 136,656 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $9,380,000 after buying an additional 73,977 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its holdings in Booz Allen Hamilton by 2.0% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,716,646 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $255,111,000 after buying an additional 71,973 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Column Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Booz Allen Hamilton during the first quarter worth $38,000. Institutional investors own 92.11% of the company’s stock.

BAH stock opened at $85.66 on Friday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $85.49 and a 200 day simple moving average of $77.02. The stock has a market cap of $11.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.54, a P/E/G ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 0.81. Booz Allen Hamilton has a 1 year low of $54.37 and a 1 year high of $89.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.25, a current ratio of 1.81 and a quick ratio of 1.81.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 28th. Investors of record on Friday, August 14th were given a dividend of $0.31 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 13th. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.45%. Booz Allen Hamilton’s payout ratio is presently 38.99%.

Booz Allen Hamilton Company Profile

Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Corporation provides management and technology consulting, engineering, analytics, digital, mission operations, and cyber solutions to governments, corporations, and not-for-profit organizations in the United States and internationally. The company offers consulting solutions for various domains, business strategies, human capital, and operations.

