$1.08 Billion in Sales Expected for Hubbell Incorporated (NYSE:HUBB) This Quarter

Brokerages predict that Hubbell Incorporated (NYSE:HUBB) will report $1.08 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have issued estimates for Hubbell’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $1.09 billion and the lowest is $1.08 billion. Hubbell posted sales of $1.20 billion in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 10%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings report on Tuesday, November 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that Hubbell will report full-year sales of $4.17 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $4.16 billion to $4.18 billion. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will post sales of $4.40 billion, with estimates ranging from $4.36 billion to $4.46 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Hubbell.

Hubbell (NYSE:HUBB) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The industrial products company reported $1.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.60 by $0.27. The company had revenue of $949.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.03 billion. Hubbell had a net margin of 9.09% and a return on equity of 21.79%. The firm’s revenue was down 20.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.31 EPS.

HUBB has been the topic of a number of research reports. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Hubbell from $132.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, July 31st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Hubbell from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 5th. G.Research restated a “buy” rating on shares of Hubbell in a research report on Wednesday, September 16th. Finally, UBS Group began coverage on shares of Hubbell in a research report on Tuesday, September 15th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $149.00 price target on the stock. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Hubbell presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $145.50.

HUBB opened at $134.34 on Friday. Hubbell has a fifty-two week low of $85.62 and a fifty-two week high of $155.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 2.04 and a quick ratio of 1.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.61, a PEG ratio of 2.94 and a beta of 1.30. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $143.34 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $127.28.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 31st were given a dividend of $0.91 per share. This represents a $3.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.71%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 28th. Hubbell’s dividend payout ratio is currently 44.83%.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Hubbell by 30.1% during the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,431,297 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $179,427,000 after acquiring an additional 331,044 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Hubbell by 242.8% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 339,866 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $38,997,000 after acquiring an additional 240,730 shares in the last quarter. Aviva PLC raised its holdings in shares of Hubbell by 1,181.3% during the 1st quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 191,339 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $21,954,000 after acquiring an additional 176,406 shares in the last quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc raised its holdings in shares of Hubbell by 28.1% during the 1st quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc now owns 671,960 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $77,101,000 after acquiring an additional 147,408 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH raised its holdings in shares of Hubbell by 18.8% during the 2nd quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH now owns 722,092 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $90,521,000 after acquiring an additional 114,351 shares in the last quarter. 85.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Hubbell

Hubbell Incorporated designs, manufactures, and sells electrical and electronic products in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Electrical and Power. The Electrical segment offers standard and special application wiring device products, rough-in electrical products, connector and grounding products, lighting fixtures and controls, and other electrical equipment for use in industrial, commercial, and institutional facilities by electrical contractors, maintenance personnel, electricians, utilities, and telecommunications companies, as well as components and assemblies for the natural gas distribution market.

