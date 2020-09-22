0xBitcoin Trading Down 1.5% Over Last 7 Days (0xBTC)

0xBitcoin (CURRENCY:0xBTC) traded 11.5% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on September 22nd. One 0xBitcoin token can now be purchased for $0.0945 or 0.00000902 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Mercatox, IDEX and Hotbit. During the last seven days, 0xBitcoin has traded 1.5% lower against the U.S. dollar. 0xBitcoin has a total market cap of $542,082.91 and $1.50 million worth of 0xBitcoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00001453 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $4.55 or 0.00043454 BTC.

Aave (LEND) traded up 7.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.50 or 0.00004761 BTC.

Acash Coin (ACA) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0789 or 0.00000864 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.56 or 0.00005303 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $459.46 or 0.04384338 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00009562 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $5.98 or 0.00057050 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.60 or 0.00034358 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

0xBitcoin Token Profile

0xBitcoin is a token. It was first traded on February 7th, 2018. 0xBitcoin’s total supply is 20,999,984 tokens and its circulating supply is 5,736,550 tokens. 0xBitcoin’s official website is 0xbitcoin.org . 0xBitcoin’s official message board is medium.com/@0xBitcoin . 0xBitcoin’s official Twitter account is @0xbitcoin_ERC20 . The Reddit community for 0xBitcoin is /r/0xbitcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

0xBitcoin Token Trading

0xBitcoin can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: IDEX, Hotbit and Mercatox. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as 0xBitcoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade 0xBitcoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy 0xBitcoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

