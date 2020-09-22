0x Trading 18.3% Lower Over Last Week (ZRX)

0x (CURRENCY:ZRX) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 11:00 AM ET on September 22nd. In the last week, 0x has traded down 18.3% against the dollar. 0x has a market cap of $276.88 million and $40.22 million worth of 0x was traded on exchanges in the last day. One 0x token can now be purchased for approximately $0.37 or 0.00003576 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including EtherDelta (ForkDelta), HitBTC, ZB.COM and IDEX.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00009577 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00002209 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.10 or 0.00039184 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $23.91 or 0.00228575 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $8.83 or 0.00084376 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $146.08 or 0.01396454 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded up 20.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0248 or 0.00000237 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0712 or 0.00000680 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 6.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $19.07 or 0.00182268 BTC.

0x Token Profile

0x was first traded on August 15th, 2017. 0x’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 740,255,196 tokens. 0x’s official Twitter account is @0xproject and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for 0x is 0xproject.com . The Reddit community for 0x is /r/0xProject and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Buying and Selling 0x

0x can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Zebpay, Iquant, ABCC, BitBay, DigiFinex, Stellar Decentralized Exchange, FCoin, Bilaxy, ZB.COM, Livecoin, Cobinhood, Hotbit, Gatecoin, Ethfinex, Fatbtc, Huobi, Bithumb, OTCBTC, Crex24, Poloniex, Kucoin, Coinone, GOPAX, AirSwap, Mercatox, Upbit, Bittrex, OKEx, Liqui, Bitbns, HitBTC, Gate.io, BitMart, Vebitcoin, EtherDelta (ForkDelta), DDEX, Independent Reserve, Binance, Radar Relay, IDEX, CoinTiger, WazirX, Koinex, Tokenomy and C2CX. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as 0x directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire 0x should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase 0x using one of the exchanges listed above.

