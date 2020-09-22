$0.92 EPS Expected for Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Co. (NYSE:BAH) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Co. (NYSE:BAH) to announce $0.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Six analysts have provided estimates for Booz Allen Hamilton’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.85 to $0.99. Booz Allen Hamilton reported earnings of $0.81 per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 13.6%. The firm is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Friday, October 30th.

On average, analysts expect that Booz Allen Hamilton will report full year earnings of $3.62 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.52 to $3.70. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will post earnings of $4.09 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.92 to $4.28. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that follow Booz Allen Hamilton.

Booz Allen Hamilton (NYSE:BAH) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 31st. The business services provider reported $0.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.86 by $0.07. Booz Allen Hamilton had a net margin of 6.51% and a return on equity of 52.76%. The company had revenue of $1.96 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.97 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.83 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.2% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of research firms have issued reports on BAH. Truist Financial cut shares of Booz Allen Hamilton from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, August 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Booz Allen Hamilton from $69.00 to $81.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 27th. Cowen assumed coverage on shares of Booz Allen Hamilton in a research report on Tuesday, May 26th. They set a “buy” rating and a $82.00 price objective for the company. Raymond James lowered shares of Booz Allen Hamilton from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 8th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $95.00 price objective on shares of Booz Allen Hamilton in a research report on Tuesday, August 11th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Booz Allen Hamilton presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $83.83.

In related news, EVP Karen M. Dahut sold 2,900 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.10, for a total value of $246,790.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Lido Advisors LLC grew its stake in Booz Allen Hamilton by 1.2% during the second quarter. Lido Advisors LLC now owns 13,815 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,075,000 after buying an additional 163 shares during the last quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC grew its stake in Booz Allen Hamilton by 3.2% during the first quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 5,739 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $394,000 after buying an additional 180 shares during the last quarter. Covenant Partners LLC grew its stake in Booz Allen Hamilton by 4.7% during the second quarter. Covenant Partners LLC now owns 4,318 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $336,000 after buying an additional 194 shares during the last quarter. Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC bought a new stake in Booz Allen Hamilton during the second quarter worth about $44,000. Finally, AIA Investment Management Private Ltd grew its stake in shares of Booz Allen Hamilton by 20.1% during the first quarter. AIA Investment Management Private Ltd now owns 1,525 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $105,000 after purchasing an additional 255 shares during the last quarter. 92.11% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

BAH stock opened at $85.66 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.25, a current ratio of 1.81 and a quick ratio of 1.81. Booz Allen Hamilton has a 52-week low of $54.37 and a 52-week high of $89.44. The company has a 50-day moving average of $85.49 and a two-hundred day moving average of $77.02. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 0.81.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 28th. Investors of record on Friday, August 14th were given a $0.31 dividend. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.45%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 13th. Booz Allen Hamilton’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 38.99%.

Booz Allen Hamilton Company Profile

Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Corporation provides management and technology consulting, engineering, analytics, digital, mission operations, and cyber solutions to governments, corporations, and not-for-profit organizations in the United States and internationally. The company offers consulting solutions for various domains, business strategies, human capital, and operations.

