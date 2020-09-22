$0.56 Earnings Per Share Expected for Stock Yards Bancorp Inc (NASDAQ:SYBT) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect Stock Yards Bancorp Inc (NASDAQ:SYBT) to announce earnings of $0.56 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have issued estimates for Stock Yards Bancorp’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.37 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.74. Stock Yards Bancorp posted earnings per share of $0.76 in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 26.3%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Wednesday, October 28th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Stock Yards Bancorp will report full year earnings of $2.56 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.15 to $2.88. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of $2.13 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.00 to $2.20. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Stock Yards Bancorp.

Stock Yards Bancorp (NASDAQ:SYBT) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 22nd. The bank reported $0.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $46.15 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $46.60 million. Stock Yards Bancorp had a net margin of 30.12% and a return on equity of 14.82%.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on SYBT shares. Zacks Investment Research cut Stock Yards Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 28th. TheStreet upgraded Stock Yards Bancorp from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 18th. BidaskClub raised Stock Yards Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, July 18th. Raymond James lifted their target price on shares of Stock Yards Bancorp from $42.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 23rd. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of Stock Yards Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, August 28th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $45.00.

In other Stock Yards Bancorp news, CEO James A. Hillebrand sold 2,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total value of $112,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 82,635 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,305,400. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Chairman David P. Heintzman sold 8,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.01, for a total transaction of $320,080.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 188,081 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,525,120.81. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 20,115 shares of company stock valued at $824,529 over the last quarter. 6.56% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its position in shares of Stock Yards Bancorp by 74.5% during the first quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 855 shares of the bank’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 365 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its stake in Stock Yards Bancorp by 35.0% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 6,238 shares of the bank’s stock worth $180,000 after buying an additional 1,616 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. lifted its holdings in Stock Yards Bancorp by 46.5% during the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 6,430 shares of the bank’s stock worth $186,000 after buying an additional 2,040 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its holdings in Stock Yards Bancorp by 72.8% during the 1st quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 7,052 shares of the bank’s stock worth $204,000 after buying an additional 2,971 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Financial Bank Trust Division purchased a new position in Stock Yards Bancorp in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $245,000. 56.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of SYBT stock traded down $0.06 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $35.49. 556 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 74,272. Stock Yards Bancorp has a 52-week low of $22.98 and a 52-week high of $44.73. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The company has a market cap of $806.35 million, a PE ratio of 13.29 and a beta of 0.79. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $41.97 and a 200 day moving average of $35.41.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 1st. Investors of record on Monday, September 21st will be given a dividend of $0.27 per share. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.04%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 18th. Stock Yards Bancorp’s payout ratio is currently 37.37%.

About Stock Yards Bancorp

Stock Yards Bancorp, Inc operates as the holding company for Stock Yards Bank & Trust Company that provides commercial and personal banking services in Louisville, Indianapolis, and Cincinnati. Its deposit products include demand deposits, savings deposits, money market deposits, and time deposits.

