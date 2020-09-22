$0.51 Earnings Per Share Expected for Premier Inc (NASDAQ:PINC) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect that Premier Inc (NASDAQ:PINC) will announce earnings per share of $0.51 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Eight analysts have issued estimates for Premier’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.67 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.40. Premier posted earnings per share of $0.68 in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 25%. The company is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, November 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that Premier will report full year earnings of $2.23 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.75 to $2.82. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of $2.43 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.01 to $3.00. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Premier.

Premier (NASDAQ:PINC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 25th. The company reported $0.58 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.61 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $342.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $314.60 million. Premier had a negative net margin of 4.13% and a negative return on equity of 475.26%. Premier’s revenue was up 8.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.68 EPS.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Premier from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 15th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Premier from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, September 11th. UBS Group dropped their price target on shares of Premier from $33.00 to $32.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 27th. TheStreet cut shares of Premier from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 25th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on shares of Premier from $37.00 to $35.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 12th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $37.77.

In related news, Director William E. Mayer sold 4,000 shares of Premier stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.80, for a total transaction of $127,200.00. 17.67% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in PINC. Comerica Bank bought a new stake in Premier in the 1st quarter valued at $275,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Premier by 6.4% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,592,180 shares of the company’s stock worth $117,534,000 after buying an additional 215,058 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Premier by 19.7% in the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 19,885 shares of the company’s stock worth $651,000 after buying an additional 3,268 shares during the last quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System boosted its stake in shares of Premier by 85.9% during the 1st quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 59,694 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,953,000 after purchasing an additional 27,578 shares during the period. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System purchased a new position in shares of Premier during the 1st quarter worth about $510,000. Institutional investors own 53.92% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PINC stock opened at $31.13 on Thursday. Premier has a 12-month low of $27.11 and a 12-month high of $39.70. The company has a current ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $33.31 and its 200 day moving average is $32.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.79 billion, a P/E ratio of -5.06, a P/E/G ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 0.20.

The company also recently announced a — dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 1st were paid a dividend of $0.19 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 31st.

About Premier

Premier, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a healthcare improvement company in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Supply Chain Services and Performance Services. The Supply Chain Services segment offers its members with access to a range of products and services, including medical and surgical products, pharmaceuticals, laboratory supplies, capital equipment, information technology, facilities and construction, and food and nutritional products, as well as purchased services, such as clinical engineering and document shredding services and software-as-a-service informatics products.

