-$0.50 Earnings Per Share Expected for Molecular Templates Inc (NASDAQ:MTEM) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect Molecular Templates Inc (NASDAQ:MTEM) to announce earnings per share (EPS) of ($0.50) for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have made estimates for Molecular Templates’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.56) and the highest estimate coming in at ($0.46). Molecular Templates posted earnings per share of ($0.43) during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 16.3%. The business is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Tuesday, November 10th.

On average, analysts expect that Molecular Templates will report full-year earnings of ($2.20) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.54) to ($2.02). For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of ($2.30) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.74) to ($1.90). Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Molecular Templates.

Molecular Templates (NASDAQ:MTEM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.65) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.37) by ($0.28). Molecular Templates had a negative return on equity of 113.62% and a negative net margin of 514.48%. The business had revenue of $6.91 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.04 million.

MTEM has been the topic of several analyst reports. BidaskClub raised shares of Molecular Templates from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, September 11th. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Molecular Templates in a research report on Tuesday, September 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $21.00 price target on the stock. Oppenheimer reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Molecular Templates in a research report on Friday, August 7th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Molecular Templates from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, August 13th. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of Molecular Templates from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 1st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $20.80.

In other Molecular Templates news, major shareholder Longitude Capital Partners Iii sold 3,496 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.75, for a total value of $37,582.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Kevin M. Lalande sold 500,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.05, for a total transaction of $6,525,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 38.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Molecular Templates by 20.9% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 351,447 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $4,670,000 after purchasing an additional 60,798 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in shares of Molecular Templates by 1,852.3% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 108,979 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,448,000 after purchasing an additional 103,397 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its position in shares of Molecular Templates by 22.9% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 325,338 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $4,324,000 after purchasing an additional 60,624 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG grew its position in shares of Molecular Templates by 1,843.7% during the 1st quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 113,980 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,515,000 after purchasing an additional 108,116 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Engineers Gate Manager LP acquired a new position in shares of Molecular Templates during the 1st quarter worth approximately $214,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 51.56% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:MTEM traded down $0.61 on Tuesday, hitting $10.15. 1,601 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 357,329. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $11.58 and a 200-day moving average price of $13.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 2.61 and a quick ratio of 2.61. Molecular Templates has a 52 week low of $6.16 and a 52 week high of $19.12. The company has a market cap of $537.13 million, a P/E ratio of -4.14 and a beta of 2.31.

Molecular Templates Company Profile

Molecular Templates, Inc, a clinical stage oncology company, focuses on the discovery and development of biologic therapeutics for the treatment of cancer and other diseases. The company primarily develops a pipeline of engineered toxin bodies. Its lead drug candidate is MT-3724 that is in a Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of relapsed/refractory diffuse large B-cell lymphoma; and Phase II clinical trial for treating non-Hodgkin's lymphoma.

