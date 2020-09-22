$0.23 EPS Expected for SYSCO Co. (NYSE:SYY) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts forecast that SYSCO Co. (NYSE:SYY) will announce $0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have made estimates for SYSCO’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.15 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.28. SYSCO posted earnings per share of $0.98 during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 76.5%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, November 2nd.

On average, analysts expect that SYSCO will report full year earnings of $1.86 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.75 to $2.10. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of $3.16 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.90 to $3.48. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for SYSCO.

SYSCO (NYSE:SYY) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 11th. The company reported ($0.29) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.30) by $0.01. The company had revenue of $8.87 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.12 billion. SYSCO had a net margin of 0.41% and a return on equity of 50.53%. SYSCO’s revenue for the quarter was down 42.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.10 EPS.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on SYY. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of SYSCO from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $50.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Friday, June 5th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of SYSCO from $51.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 12th. Edward Jones upgraded shares of SYSCO from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of SYSCO from $54.00 to $57.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 24th. Finally, Piper Sandler reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $64.00 price target on shares of SYSCO in a research note on Wednesday, July 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $71.40.

SYSCO stock opened at $64.05 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $32.57 billion, a PE ratio of 168.56, a P/E/G ratio of 3.04 and a beta of 1.23. The company’s 50-day moving average is $60.30 and its 200-day moving average is $54.15. SYSCO has a fifty-two week low of $26.00 and a fifty-two week high of $85.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.14, a current ratio of 1.84 and a quick ratio of 1.38.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 23rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 2nd will be given a $0.45 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 1st. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.81%. SYSCO’s dividend payout ratio is currently 89.55%.

In other news, Director Nancy Newcomb sold 10,000 shares of SYSCO stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.38, for a total transaction of $603,800.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 61,873 shares in the company, valued at $3,735,891.74. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Greg D. Bertrand sold 1,134 shares of SYSCO stock in a transaction on Monday, August 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.95, for a total transaction of $65,715.30. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 38,403 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,225,453.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 5.24% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in SYY. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its stake in SYSCO by 41.3% in the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 26,753,337 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,220,755,000 after purchasing an additional 7,816,822 shares in the last quarter. Trian Fund Management L.P. increased its stake in SYSCO by 3.0% in the second quarter. Trian Fund Management L.P. now owns 24,379,843 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,332,602,000 after purchasing an additional 703,700 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its stake in SYSCO by 352.9% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 15,142,115 shares of the company’s stock valued at $827,669,000 after purchasing an additional 11,798,873 shares in the last quarter. Longview Partners Guernsey LTD increased its stake in SYSCO by 66.7% in the first quarter. Longview Partners Guernsey LTD now owns 11,406,975 shares of the company’s stock valued at $520,500,000 after purchasing an additional 4,564,387 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC increased its stake in SYSCO by 7.4% in the first quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 10,313,980 shares of the company’s stock valued at $470,631,000 after purchasing an additional 709,996 shares in the last quarter. 79.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

SYSCO Company Profile

Sysco Corporation, through its subsidiaries, markets and distributes a range of food and related products primarily to the foodservice or food-away-from-home industry. It operates through three segments: U.S. Foodservice Operations, International Foodservice Operations, and SYGMA. The company distributes a line of frozen foods, such as meats, seafood, fully prepared entrees, fruits, vegetables, and desserts; a line of canned and dry foods; fresh meats and seafood; dairy products; beverage products; imported specialties; and fresh produce.

