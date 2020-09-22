-$0.23 EPS Expected for EQT Co. (NYSE:EQT) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts predict that EQT Co. (NYSE:EQT) will post ($0.23) earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Eleven analysts have provided estimates for EQT’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is ($0.06) and the lowest is ($0.62). EQT reported earnings per share of ($0.06) during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 283.3%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Thursday, October 29th.

On average, analysts expect that EQT will report full year earnings of ($0.32) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.90) to $0.05. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of $0.09 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.64) to $1.06. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that cover EQT.

EQT (NYSE:EQT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 27th. The oil and gas producer reported ($0.18) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.14) by ($0.04). EQT had a negative net margin of 54.71% and a negative return on equity of 0.31%. The business had revenue of $527.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $798.11 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.09 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 59.8% on a year-over-year basis.

Several research analysts have recently commented on EQT shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded EQT from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $17.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, August 4th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “buy” rating and issued a $16.00 price objective on shares of EQT in a research note on Tuesday, July 28th. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on shares of EQT from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 12th. Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of EQT in a research report on Friday, August 21st. They set a “buy” rating and a $21.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lowered shares of EQT from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $8.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Monday, June 1st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $15.97.

EQT stock opened at $15.20 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.95 billion, a P/E ratio of -2.00 and a beta of 1.47. EQT has a one year low of $4.21 and a one year high of $17.97. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $15.67 and a 200-day moving average price of $12.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 0.99.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in EQT. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in EQT by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 787,111 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $9,367,000 after purchasing an additional 10,792 shares in the last quarter. Yaupon Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of EQT during the second quarter valued at approximately $2,496,000. AQR Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of EQT in the second quarter worth $4,020,000. California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its position in shares of EQT by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 428,817 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $5,103,000 after purchasing an additional 5,322 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CastleArk Alternatives LLC purchased a new stake in EQT during the 2nd quarter valued at $1,869,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.59% of the company’s stock.

EQT Corporation operates as a natural gas production company in the United States. It produces natural gas, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and crude oil. As of December 31, 2018, this segment had 21.8 trillion cubic feet of proved natural gas, NGLs, and crude oil reserves across approximately 1.4 million gross acres.

