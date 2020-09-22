$0.12 EPS Expected for Provident Financial Services, Inc. (NYSE:PFS) This Quarter

Analysts forecast that Provident Financial Services, Inc. (NYSE:PFS) will report $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for Provident Financial Services’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.14) and the highest estimate coming in at $0.26. Provident Financial Services posted earnings of $0.49 per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 75.5%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Friday, October 23rd.

On average, analysts expect that Provident Financial Services will report full year earnings of $0.85 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.50 to $1.05. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will post earnings of $1.35 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.25 to $1.50. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover Provident Financial Services.

Provident Financial Services (NYSE:PFS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 30th. The savings and loans company reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.07. Provident Financial Services had a return on equity of 6.15% and a net margin of 20.60%. The company had revenue of $84.19 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $86.27 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.38 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 8.9% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. ValuEngine upgraded Provident Financial Services from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 3rd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Provident Financial Services from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, July 18th.

Shares of PFS stock traded down $0.06 on Tuesday, hitting $12.28. 1,022 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 368,946. The stock has a market cap of $812.89 million, a P/E ratio of 9.21 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 1.07. The company has a 50 day moving average of $13.49 and a 200 day moving average of $13.63. Provident Financial Services has a 12 month low of $9.05 and a 12 month high of $25.49.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 14th were paid a $0.23 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 13th. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.49%. Provident Financial Services’s dividend payout ratio is presently 52.87%.

In related news, EVP John R. Kamin sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.41, for a total value of $53,640.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 8,484 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $113,770.44. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 3.40% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of Provident Financial Services by 10.7% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,166,886 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $27,866,000 after buying an additional 209,926 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Provident Financial Services by 4.4% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,103,187 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $14,187,000 after buying an additional 46,397 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Provident Financial Services by 10.5% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 877,473 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $11,284,000 after buying an additional 83,474 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Provident Financial Services by 15.8% in the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 675,407 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $8,684,000 after buying an additional 92,217 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in shares of Provident Financial Services by 1,025.1% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 664,415 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $8,544,000 after buying an additional 605,362 shares during the period. 66.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Provident Financial Services, Inc operates as the holding company for Provident Bank that provides various banking services to individuals, families, and businesses in the United States. The company's deposit products include savings, checking, interest-bearing checking, money market deposit, and certificate of deposit accounts, as well as IRA, and KEOGH products.

