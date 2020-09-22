-$0.08 Earnings Per Share Expected for Tandem Diabetes Care Inc (NASDAQ:TNDM) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect Tandem Diabetes Care Inc (NASDAQ:TNDM) to report earnings of ($0.08) per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Six analysts have made estimates for Tandem Diabetes Care’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.05 and the lowest estimate coming in at ($0.18). Tandem Diabetes Care reported earnings of ($0.13) per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 38.5%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 2nd.

On average, analysts expect that Tandem Diabetes Care will report full year earnings of ($0.52) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.59) to ($0.43). For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of $0.02 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.47) to $0.33. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Tandem Diabetes Care.

Tandem Diabetes Care (NASDAQ:TNDM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The medical device company reported ($0.45) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.24) by ($0.21). Tandem Diabetes Care had a negative return on equity of 12.88% and a negative net margin of 10.29%. The company had revenue of $109.24 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $86.51 million.

Several analysts have weighed in on the company. Craig Hallum lifted their price objective on Tandem Diabetes Care from $102.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 31st. UBS Group boosted their price objective on shares of Tandem Diabetes Care from $98.00 to $106.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 22nd. Oppenheimer restated a “buy” rating and issued a $120.00 price objective on shares of Tandem Diabetes Care in a report on Monday. Bank of America restated a “hold” rating and issued a $100.00 price objective on shares of Tandem Diabetes Care in a report on Tuesday, June 30th. Finally, Citigroup upgraded shares of Tandem Diabetes Care from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $94.00 to $120.00 in a report on Monday, July 6th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $113.86.

Shares of TNDM traded down $0.61 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $104.71. The company had a trading volume of 3,696 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,236,409. The company has a quick ratio of 4.18, a current ratio of 4.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. The firm has a market cap of $6.41 billion, a P/E ratio of -140.43 and a beta of 0.50. Tandem Diabetes Care has a 52-week low of $43.69 and a 52-week high of $116.89. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $106.23 and its 200 day moving average price is $87.30.

In other Tandem Diabetes Care news, CFO Leigh Vosseller sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $97.74, for a total value of $1,954,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 14,520 shares in the company, valued at $1,419,184.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Brian B. Hansen sold 10,525 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.00, for a total value of $1,189,325.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 15,190 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,716,470. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 519,610 shares of company stock worth $54,796,508. 6.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Hoover Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Tandem Diabetes Care in the second quarter worth $26,000. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Tandem Diabetes Care in the second quarter worth $33,000. Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Tandem Diabetes Care in the second quarter worth $35,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new stake in shares of Tandem Diabetes Care in the second quarter worth $43,000. Finally, Ameritas Investment Company LLC bought a new stake in shares of Tandem Diabetes Care in the first quarter worth $34,000.

Tandem Diabetes Care Company Profile

Tandem Diabetes Care, Inc, a medical device company, designs, develops, and commercializes various products for people with insulin-dependent diabetes in the United States. The company's flagship product is the t:slim X2 insulin delivery system that comprises t:slim X2 pump, its 300-unit disposable insulin cartridge, and an infusion set.

