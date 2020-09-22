$0.03 Earnings Per Share Expected for Coupa Software Inc (NASDAQ:COUP) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect Coupa Software Inc (NASDAQ:COUP) to announce earnings per share of $0.03 for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Seven analysts have made estimates for Coupa Software’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.06 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.02. Coupa Software posted earnings per share of $0.20 in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 85%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, December 7th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Coupa Software will report full-year earnings of $0.43 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.32 to $0.58. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of $0.58 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.49 to $0.75. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Coupa Software.

Coupa Software (NASDAQ:COUP) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, September 8th. The technology company reported $0.21 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $125.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $118.82 million. Coupa Software had a negative net margin of 23.63% and a negative return on equity of 8.24%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 32.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.07 earnings per share.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on shares of Coupa Software from $211.00 to $232.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 9th. Citigroup lowered their target price on shares of Coupa Software from $313.00 to $275.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, September 14th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Coupa Software from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 9th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Coupa Software from $120.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 2nd. Finally, Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Coupa Software from $201.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 14th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $248.33.

In other news, CEO Robert Bernshteyn sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $242.47, for a total value of $12,123,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 227,186 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $55,085,789.42. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Mark Riggs sold 2,007 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $261.65, for a total transaction of $525,131.55. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 1,722 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $450,561.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 196,198 shares of company stock valued at $53,959,868 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 3.40% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of COUP. Clearbridge Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of Coupa Software during the first quarter worth about $28,000. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Coupa Software during the second quarter worth about $28,000. Maverick Capital Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Coupa Software during the first quarter worth about $50,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Coupa Software during the second quarter worth about $55,000. Finally, Kore Private Wealth LLC acquired a new position in Coupa Software during the second quarter worth about $55,000.

NASDAQ:COUP opened at $265.28 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $289.32 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $229.59. The company has a market cap of $18.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -158.85 and a beta of 1.43. The company has a quick ratio of 1.61, a current ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.02. Coupa Software has a 52 week low of $99.01 and a 52 week high of $353.55.

Coupa Software Company Profile

Coupa Software, Inc engages in providing business spend management (BSM) solutions. It offers cloud-based BSM platform that delivers a broad range of capabilities that would typically require the purchase and use of multiple disparate point applications. Its platform consists of procurement, invoicing, expense management and payments modules that form the transactional engine for managing a company’s business spend.

