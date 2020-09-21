Zomedica Pharmaceuticals Corp (NYSEAMERICAN) (NYSE:ZOM) Shares Gap Up to $0.07

Zomedica Pharmaceuticals Corp (NYSEAMERICAN) (NYSE:ZOM)’s share price gapped up prior to trading on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $0.07, but opened at $0.09. Zomedica Pharmaceuticals Corp (NYSEAMERICAN) shares last traded at $0.11, with a volume of 1,390,583 shares trading hands.

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Zomedica Pharmaceuticals Corp (NYSEAMERICAN) from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, August 8th. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $0.50 price target on shares of Zomedica Pharmaceuticals Corp (NYSEAMERICAN) in a research note on Wednesday, August 12th.

Get Zomedica Pharmaceuticals Corp (NYSEAMERICAN) alerts:

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 15.31 and a quick ratio of 15.31. The firm has a market capitalization of $39.48 million, a PE ratio of -0.70 and a beta of -0.19. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $0.13 and its 200-day moving average price is $0.17.

Zomedica Pharmaceuticals Corp (NYSEAMERICAN) (NYSE:ZOM) last announced its earnings results on Monday, August 10th. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.01) by ($0.01). Equities analysts forecast that Zomedica Pharmaceuticals Corp will post -0.03 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Zomedica Pharmaceuticals Corp (NYSEAMERICAN) news, Director Johnny D. Powers bought 625,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 7th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $0.16 per share, for a total transaction of $100,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 625,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $100,000. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 4.40% of the company’s stock.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Zomedica Pharmaceuticals Corp (NYSEAMERICAN) stock. Clear Creek Financial Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Zomedica Pharmaceuticals Corp (NYSEAMERICAN) (NYSE:ZOM) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 400,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $95,000. Clear Creek Financial Management LLC owned 0.37% of Zomedica Pharmaceuticals Corp (NYSEAMERICAN) at the end of the most recent reporting period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 4.42% of the company’s stock.

About Zomedica Pharmaceuticals Corp (NYSEAMERICAN) (NYSE:ZOM)

Zomedica Pharmaceuticals Corp., a development stage veterinary diagnostic and pharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of pharmaceuticals for the companion pet. The company's lead drug product candidate is ZM-012, a tablet formulation of metronidazole targeting the treatment of acute diarrhea in dogs.

Featured Story: How are dividend achievers different from dividend aristocrats?

Receive News & Ratings for Zomedica Pharmaceuticals Corp (NYSEAMERICAN) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zomedica Pharmaceuticals Corp (NYSEAMERICAN) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.