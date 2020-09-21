ZEON (ZEON) Price Down 8.3% This Week

ZEON (CURRENCY:ZEON) traded down 14.1% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on September 21st. ZEON has a market cap of $12.39 million and approximately $17,556.00 worth of ZEON was traded on exchanges in the last day. One ZEON token can now be bought for about $0.0004 or 0.00000004 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, ZEON has traded down 8.3% against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 6.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00001459 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 5.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.58 or 0.00043393 BTC.

Aave (LEND) traded 23.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.47 or 0.00004452 BTC.

Acash Coin (ACA) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0789 or 0.00000864 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.54 or 0.00005086 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 7.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $454.15 or 0.04304652 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00009481 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.95 or 0.00056371 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 6.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.51 or 0.00033291 BTC.

About ZEON

ZEON (ZEON) is a token. Its genesis date was February 26th, 2019. ZEON’s total supply is 50,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 29,239,906,267 tokens. ZEON’s official website is zeon.network . ZEON’s official Twitter account is @zeon_coin and its Facebook page is accessible here . ZEON’s official message board is medium.com/zeon-network

ZEON Token Trading

ZEON can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ZEON directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ZEON should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy ZEON using one of the exchanges listed above.

