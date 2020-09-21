Zedcor Energy (CVE:ZDC) Shares Gap Down to $0.14

Zedcor Energy Inc (CVE:ZDC) shares gapped down before the market opened on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $0.14, but opened at $0.13. Zedcor Energy shares last traded at $0.13, with a volume of 2,140 shares changing hands.

The company has a quick ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 0.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 450.69. The firm has a market cap of $9.32 million and a P/E ratio of -0.97. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is C$0.15 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$0.11.

About Zedcor Energy (CVE:ZDC)

Zedcor Energy Inc provides oilfield rental equipment and accommodations to the drilling segment of the oilfield industry in Canada. It is also involved in the rental of generators, and light towers, as well as surface equipment, such as storage and shale tanks, floc tanks, power swivels, mud cans, pipe racks, pumps, and access and rig matting.

Further Reading: Dividend Kings

Receive News & Ratings for Zedcor Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zedcor Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.