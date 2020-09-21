Zebra Technologies (NASDAQ:ZBRA) Shares Sold by Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky

Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky trimmed its stake in shares of Zebra Technologies (NASDAQ:ZBRA) by 20.0% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,211 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 1,800 shares during the quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky’s holdings in Zebra Technologies were worth $1,846,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Shilanski & Associates Inc. lifted its position in Zebra Technologies by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter. Shilanski & Associates Inc. now owns 3,886 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $995,000 after acquiring an additional 37 shares during the period. Private Trust Co. NA lifted its position in Zebra Technologies by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 2,901 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $739,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares during the period. Jackson Square Capital LLC lifted its position in Zebra Technologies by 3.0% during the 2nd quarter. Jackson Square Capital LLC now owns 1,375 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $352,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC lifted its position in Zebra Technologies by 48.3% during the 2nd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 129 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 42 shares during the period. Finally, Cooper Financial Group lifted its position in Zebra Technologies by 2.4% during the 2nd quarter. Cooper Financial Group now owns 1,864 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $477,000 after acquiring an additional 43 shares during the period. 86.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Zebra Technologies alerts:

Shares of ZBRA stock opened at $256.15 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $274.04 and a 200 day moving average price of $241.64. The stock has a market cap of $13.66 billion, a PE ratio of 28.18 and a beta of 1.53. Zebra Technologies has a 1 year low of $150.06 and a 1 year high of $295.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a current ratio of 0.79.

Zebra Technologies (NASDAQ:ZBRA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 28th. The industrial products company reported $2.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.28 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $956.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $939.97 million. Zebra Technologies had a return on equity of 34.83% and a net margin of 11.41%. Zebra Technologies’s revenue was down 12.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $3.02 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Zebra Technologies will post 10.36 earnings per share for the current year.

Several analysts have recently commented on the company. Needham & Company LLC raised their price target on Zebra Technologies from $295.00 to $302.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 29th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Zebra Technologies from $217.00 to $240.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 23rd. BidaskClub raised Zebra Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 18th. Zacks Investment Research raised Zebra Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $314.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, August 7th. Finally, Wolfe Research assumed coverage on Zebra Technologies in a report on Tuesday, August 25th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $309.00 price target for the company. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $266.88.

In other Zebra Technologies news, Director Michael A. Smith sold 7,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $284.32, for a total transaction of $2,132,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 32,463 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,229,880.16. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Anders Gustafsson sold 25,303 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $287.43, for a total value of $7,272,841.29. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 253,385 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $72,830,450.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 38,174 shares of company stock valued at $10,987,914. 2.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Zebra Technologies Profile

Zebra (NASDAQ: ZBRA) empowers the front line of business in retail/ecommerce, manufacturing, transportation and logistics, healthcare and other industries to achieve a performance edge. With more than 10,000 partners across 100 countries, they deliver industry-tailored, end-to-end solutions that intelligently connect people, assets and data to help our customers make business-critical decisions. Their market-leading solutions elevate the shopping experience, track and manage inventory as well as improve supply chain efficiency and patient care.

Recommended Story: Forex

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ZBRA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Zebra Technologies (NASDAQ:ZBRA).

Receive News & Ratings for Zebra Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zebra Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.