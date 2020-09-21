Zebi Price Tops $0.0013 on Major Exchanges (ZCO)

Zebi (CURRENCY:ZCO) traded 48.4% lower against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on September 21st. During the last seven days, Zebi has traded 58.8% lower against the US dollar. Zebi has a total market cap of $173,604.00 and approximately $81.00 worth of Zebi was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Zebi token can now be purchased for $0.0013 or 0.00000016 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Hotbit, Liquid, LATOKEN and Koinex.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00009475 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00002240 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 13.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.13 or 0.00039158 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 12.2% against the dollar and now trades at $23.44 or 0.00222216 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 12.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8.93 or 0.00084687 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $146.91 or 0.01392490 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 20.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 6.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0256 or 0.00000243 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 7.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0717 or 0.00000679 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded down 17.4% against the dollar and now trades at $20.64 or 0.00195668 BTC.

About Zebi

Zebi’s genesis date was February 5th, 2018. Zebi’s total supply is 450,099,287 tokens and its circulating supply is 135,475,421 tokens. Zebi’s official website is www.zebi.io . Zebi’s official Twitter account is @ZebidataIndia and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling Zebi

Zebi can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: DDEX, IDEX, Hotbit, OKEx, Liquid, Koinex and LATOKEN. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Zebi directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Zebi should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Zebi using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

