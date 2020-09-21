ZCore (ZCR) Price Hits $0.0198 on Top Exchanges

ZCore (CURRENCY:ZCR) traded up 1.2% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on September 21st. One ZCore coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0198 or 0.00000190 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including $33.94, $50.98, $20.33 and $13.77. During the last week, ZCore has traded up 7.2% against the U.S. dollar. ZCore has a total market cap of $125,368.23 and approximately $1,684.00 worth of ZCore was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Phoenix (PHX) traded 16.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0190 or 0.00000299 BTC.

Red Pulse Phoenix (PHX) traded 5.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0025 or 0.00000024 BTC.

Wowbit (WWB) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0069 or 0.00000066 BTC.

Bridge Protocol (BRDG) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0020 or 0.00000019 BTC.

CARDbuyers (BCARD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

QYNO (QNO) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Mogwai (MOG) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0108 or 0.00000116 BTC.

01coin (ZOC) traded 7.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0042 or 0.00000041 BTC.

About ZCore

ZCore (ZCR) is a coin. ZCore’s total supply is 6,323,918 coins and its circulating supply is 6,323,920 coins. The official website for ZCore is zcore.cash . ZCore’s official Twitter account is @ZCoreCrypto and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling ZCore

ZCore can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: $13.77, $7.50, $5.60, $33.94, $20.33, $18.94, $24.68, $50.98, $32.15, $10.39, $24.43 and $51.55. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ZCore directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade ZCore should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase ZCore using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

