Zayedcoin Trading 40.4% Lower Over Last Week (ZYD)

Zayedcoin (CURRENCY:ZYD) traded down 44.2% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on September 21st. One Zayedcoin coin can now be bought for about $0.0008 or 0.00000008 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Zayedcoin has a market cap of $5,305.93 and $1.00 worth of Zayedcoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Zayedcoin has traded down 40.4% against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Ixcoin (IXC) traded down 19.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0159 or 0.00000150 BTC.

SixEleven (611) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.56 or 0.00006955 BTC.

Freicoin (FRC) traded 18.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0042 or 0.00000040 BTC.

I0Coin (I0C) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0111 or 0.00000300 BTC.

Acoin (ACOIN) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0573 or 0.00000539 BTC.

GlobalToken (GLT) traded down 21.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000003 BTC.

LeaCoin (LEA) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Machinecoin (MAC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000007 BTC.

Californium (CF) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0034 or 0.00000032 BTC.

About Zayedcoin

ZYD is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses theSHA-256 hashing algorithm. It launched on September 7th, 2016. Zayedcoin’s total supply is 6,243,840 coins. Zayedcoin’s official Twitter account is @ZayedCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . Zayedcoin’s official website is www.zayedcoin.net

Zayedcoin Coin Trading

Zayedcoin can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: YoBit. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Zayedcoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Zayedcoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Zayedcoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

