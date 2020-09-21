Zacks Investment Research Upgrades Johnson Matthey (OTCMKTS:JMPLY) to Hold

Johnson Matthey (OTCMKTS:JMPLY) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued on Saturday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Johnson Matthey Plc is a speciality chemicals company focused on its core skills in catalysis, precious metals, fine chemicals and process technology. Its principal activities comprise manufacture of autocatalysts, heavy duty diesel catalysts and pollution control systems, catalysts and components for fuel cells, catalysts and technologies for chemical processes, fine chemicals, chemical catalysts and active pharmaceutical ingredients. The Company also engages in the marketing, refining, and fabrication of precious metals. Its environmental technologies include emission control technologies, process technologies and fuel cells. Its precious metals products include platinum, noble metals, catalysts, chemicals and refining and colour technologies. Its fine chemicals include macfarlan smith, pharmaceutical materials and services and research chemicals. Johnson Matthey Plc is headquartered in London, U.K. “

A number of other research firms have also commented on JMPLY. Liberum Capital lowered shares of Johnson Matthey from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, June 1st. Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of Johnson Matthey in a research report on Wednesday, June 3rd. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Deutsche Bank lowered shares of Johnson Matthey from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, June 12th. UBS Group reiterated a “sell” rating on shares of Johnson Matthey in a research report on Wednesday, July 8th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Johnson Matthey in a research report on Wednesday, September 16th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Johnson Matthey presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $90.00.

JMPLY opened at $65.83 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $63.76 and a 200-day moving average price of $55.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 1.32. Johnson Matthey has a one year low of $39.70 and a one year high of $85.03.

Johnson Matthey is a global leader in science that enables a cleaner and healthier world. With over 200 years of sustained commitment to innovation and technological breakthroughs, they improve the function, performance and safety of their customers’ products. Their science has a global impact in areas such as low emission transport, pharmaceuticals, chemical processing and making the most efficient use of the planet’s natural resources.

