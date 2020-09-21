Zacks Investment Research Lowers VIVENDI SA/ADR (OTCMKTS:VIVHY) to Hold

VIVENDI SA/ADR (OTCMKTS:VIVHY) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report released on Saturday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Vivendi SA is a France-based media and telecommunications company. The Company’s media business is comprised of Universal Music Group (UMG), Vivendi Games and the Canal+ Group. Its telecommunications business is comprised of SFR and Maroc Telecom. Universal Music Group (UMG) specializes in the publishing and distribution of music content. Vivendi Games develops, publishes and distributes multiplatform interactive entertainment. Canal+ Group is notably engaged in the production and distribution of pay-television in France. SFR is a mobile telecommunications operator and is also engaged in the fixed-line telecommunications market. Maroc Telecom is a telecommunications operator (mobile, fixed and Internet) in Morocco. The Company also holds stake in NBC Universal, which specializes in the development, production, and marketing of entertainment, news and information to a global audience. Vivendi SA is headquartered in Paris, France. “

Several other brokerages have also recently issued reports on VIVHY. Sanford C. Bernstein initiated coverage on shares of VIVENDI SA/ADR in a research note on Wednesday, July 8th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. UBS Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of VIVENDI SA/ADR in a research note on Wednesday, July 15th. Finally, Kepler Capital Markets raised shares of VIVENDI SA/ADR to a “buy” rating in a research note on Sunday, July 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $32.00.

VIVENDI SA/ADR stock opened at $28.12 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $33.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.80, a PEG ratio of 5.71 and a beta of 0.68. The company has a current ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $28.18 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $24.70. VIVENDI SA/ADR has a 52 week low of $18.85 and a 52 week high of $29.42.

VIVENDI SA/ADR Company Profile

Vivendi SA operates as a content media and communication company in France, rest of Europe, the Americas, Asia/Oceania, and Africa. It operates through Universal Music Group, Canal+ Group, Havas, Gameloft, Vivendi Village, and New Initiatives segments. The Universal Music Group segment engages in the sale of digital and physical recorded music; and exploitation of music publishing rights, as well as provision of artist and merchandising services.

