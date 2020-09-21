Zacks Investment Research Lowers AllianceBernstein (NYSE:AB) to Hold

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of AllianceBernstein (NYSE:AB) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Friday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “ALLIANCE CAP MANAGEMENT L.P. provides diversified investment management services, primarily to pension funds, endowments, foreign financial institutions, and to individual investors. “

AB has been the topic of a number of other research reports. TheStreet raised shares of AllianceBernstein from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 16th. Evercore ISI started coverage on shares of AllianceBernstein in a research report on Monday, July 13th. They issued an outperform rating and a $30.00 target price on the stock. Bank of America upped their target price on shares of AllianceBernstein from $27.00 to $29.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Friday, July 10th. Finally, Alliance Global Partners initiated coverage on shares of AllianceBernstein in a research report on Monday, July 13th. They set an outperform rating and a $30.00 price target on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $29.86.

Shares of AB opened at $27.75 on Friday. AllianceBernstein has a 12-month low of $13.24 and a 12-month high of $36.06. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $28.26 and a 200 day moving average price of $25.12. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.35, a P/E/G ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 1.53.

AllianceBernstein (NYSE:AB) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 23rd. The asset manager reported $0.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.61. AllianceBernstein had a net margin of 7.18% and a return on equity of 17.55%. The firm had revenue of $871.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $883.11 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.56 earnings per share. AllianceBernstein’s quarterly revenue was up 1.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that AllianceBernstein will post 2.61 EPS for the current year.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in AllianceBernstein by 3.4% during the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 50,267 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $934,000 after acquiring an additional 1,666 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of AllianceBernstein by 56.6% during the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 88,260 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,641,000 after purchasing an additional 31,900 shares in the last quarter. Fiduciary Group LLC lifted its position in shares of AllianceBernstein by 10.9% during the first quarter. Fiduciary Group LLC now owns 10,215 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $190,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of AllianceBernstein by 17.3% during the first quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 27,746 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $516,000 after purchasing an additional 4,102 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of AllianceBernstein during the first quarter worth about $30,000. 18.68% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

AllianceBernstein Holding L.P. is publicly owned investment manager. The firm also provides research services to its clients. It provides its services to investment companies, pension and profit sharing plans, banks and thrift institutions, trusts, estates, government agencies, charitable organizations, individuals, corporations, and other business entities.

