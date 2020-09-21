Zacks Investment Research Downgrades A P MOLLER-MAER/ADR (OTCMKTS:AMKBY) to Hold

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of A P MOLLER-MAER/ADR (OTCMKTS:AMKBY) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Friday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “A.P. Moeller-Maersk A/S operates as a shipping company. It operates container vessels, tankers, supply ships, special vessels, APM terminials and oil drilling rigs. A.P. Moeller-Maersk A/S is headquartered in Copenhagen, Denmark. “

Get A P MOLLER-MAER/ADR alerts:

AMKBY has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Barclays restated an underweight rating on shares of A P MOLLER-MAER/ADR in a research report on Thursday, August 20th. Berenberg Bank cut shares of A P MOLLER-MAER/ADR from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Thursday, May 28th. Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of A P MOLLER-MAER/ADR from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of A P MOLLER-MAER/ADR from an overweight rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Friday, August 21st. Finally, Citigroup started coverage on shares of A P MOLLER-MAER/ADR in a research report on Friday, July 24th. They issued a buy rating on the stock. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. A P MOLLER-MAER/ADR currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $8.50.

A P MOLLER-MAER/ADR stock opened at $7.59 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The company has a market capitalization of $31.60 billion, a PE ratio of 29.19 and a beta of 1.21. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $7.35 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $5.70. A P MOLLER-MAER/ADR has a twelve month low of $3.54 and a twelve month high of $8.08.

A P MOLLER-MAER/ADR (OTCMKTS:AMKBY) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 19th. The transportation company reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. A P MOLLER-MAER/ADR had a net margin of 2.76% and a return on equity of 3.55%. The firm had revenue of $9 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.60 billion. As a group, equities analysts expect that A P MOLLER-MAER/ADR will post 0.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About A P MOLLER-MAER/ADR

A.P. Møller – Mærsk A/S operates as an integrated transport and logistics company worldwide. The company's Ocean segment engages in container shipping activities, including demurrage and detention, terminal handling, documentation services, container services, and container storage, as well as transhipment services under Maersk Line, Safmarine, Sealand – A Maersk Company, Hamburg Süd, and APM Terminal brands.

Further Reading: Stocks Increasing Dividends

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on A P MOLLER-MAER/ADR (AMKBY)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for A P MOLLER-MAER/ADR Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for A P MOLLER-MAER/ADR and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.