Zacks: Brokerages Expect Zix Co. (NASDAQ:ZIXI) to Post $0.15 Earnings Per Share

Equities research analysts expect Zix Co. (NASDAQ:ZIXI) to announce earnings per share (EPS) of $0.15 for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for ZIX’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.14 to $0.15. ZIX reported earnings of $0.13 per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 15.4%. The business is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Thursday, October 29th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that ZIX will report full year earnings of $0.59 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.58 to $0.60. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of $0.64 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.61 to $0.67. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover ZIX.

ZIX (NASDAQ:ZIXI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 5th. The software maker reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.10 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $53.34 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $52.52 million. ZIX had a positive return on equity of 63.79% and a negative net margin of 3.64%.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on ZIXI shares. TheStreet upgraded shares of ZIX from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Friday, June 19th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of ZIX from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, August 15th. BidaskClub lowered shares of ZIX from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, September 5th. Finally, Northland Securities restated a “buy” rating and issued a $11.00 price objective on shares of ZIX in a report on Thursday, August 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $9.90.

NASDAQ:ZIXI opened at $6.31 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $6.15 and a 200 day moving average of $6.05. ZIX has a 52 week low of $2.84 and a 52 week high of $9.29. The company has a quick ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 0.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.29. The firm has a market capitalization of $359.88 million, a P/E ratio of -20.35, a P/E/G ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 1.22.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new position in ZIX in the 2nd quarter valued at $30,000. State of Wisconsin Investment Board bought a new stake in ZIX in the 2nd quarter worth $97,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd grew its holdings in ZIX by 1,071.1% in the 2nd quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 17,239 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $119,000 after acquiring an additional 15,767 shares during the last quarter. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC boosted its stake in ZIX by 44.6% during the second quarter. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC now owns 17,988 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $124,000 after acquiring an additional 5,551 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. bought a new stake in ZIX during the first quarter worth about $88,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.19% of the company’s stock.

Zix Corporation provides email encryption, data loss prevention (DLP), threat protection, archiving, and bring-your-own-device mobile security solutions for the healthcare, financial services, insurance, and government sectors primarily in the United States. The company offers ZixEncrypt that bundles email encryption and DLP capabilities to enable the secure exchange of email; ZixProtect, a cloud-based service that defends organizations from zero-day malware, ransomware, phishing, CEO fraud, W-2 phishing attacks, spam, and viruses in email; and ZixArchive, a cloud-based email retention solution that enables user retrieval, compliance, and e-discovery.

