Zacks: Brokerages Expect NexPoint Real Estate Finance, Inc. (NYSE:NREF) to Announce $0.40 EPS

Equities analysts expect NexPoint Real Estate Finance, Inc. (NYSE:NREF) to post earnings of $0.40 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for NexPoint Real Estate Finance’s earnings. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, November 5th.

On average, analysts expect that NexPoint Real Estate Finance will report full-year earnings of $1.46 per share for the current financial year. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of $1.86 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.84 to $1.87. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that follow NexPoint Real Estate Finance.

Shares of NYSE NREF traded up $0.36 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $13.84. 1,072 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 49,972. NexPoint Real Estate Finance has a 52 week low of $6.34 and a 52 week high of $19.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.13, a quick ratio of 1,886.78 and a current ratio of 1,886.78.

NexPoint Real Estate Finance, Inc operates as a commercial real estate finance company in the United States. It focuses on originating, structuring, and investing in first mortgage loans, mezzanine loans, preferred equity, and preferred stock, as well as multifamily commercial mortgage backed securities securitizations.

