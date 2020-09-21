Zacks: Brokerages Expect Kezar Life Sciences Inc (NASDAQ:KZR) Will Announce Earnings of -$0.21 Per Share

Equities research analysts forecast that Kezar Life Sciences Inc (NASDAQ:KZR) will announce earnings of ($0.21) per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Zero analysts have provided estimates for Kezar Life Sciences’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.19) and the lowest estimate coming in at ($0.22). Kezar Life Sciences posted earnings per share of ($0.48) during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 56.3%. The company is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Wednesday, November 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Kezar Life Sciences will report full-year earnings of ($0.93) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.95) to ($0.90). For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will post earnings of ($1.02) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.06) to ($0.95). Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Kezar Life Sciences.

Kezar Life Sciences (NASDAQ:KZR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 5th. The company reported ($0.22) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.26) by $0.04.

KZR has been the subject of several research analyst reports. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $12.00 price objective on shares of Kezar Life Sciences in a research report on Thursday, August 6th. Wells Fargo & Company reaffirmed a “market perform” rating and issued a $18.00 target price on shares of Kezar Life Sciences in a research report on Sunday, June 14th. ValuEngine downgraded Kezar Life Sciences from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 4th. Cowen reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Kezar Life Sciences in a research note on Sunday, June 14th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Kezar Life Sciences from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, August 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $11.83.

Shares of KZR stock opened at $5.03 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $4.69 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $4.83. Kezar Life Sciences has a fifty-two week low of $2.18 and a fifty-two week high of $9.79. The company has a quick ratio of 31.83, a current ratio of 31.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in KZR. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY purchased a new position in shares of Kezar Life Sciences in the 1st quarter worth approximately $89,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Kezar Life Sciences by 97.8% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,797,894 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,839,000 after buying an additional 889,098 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in Kezar Life Sciences in the first quarter worth $47,000. American International Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Kezar Life Sciences by 88.4% during the first quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 18,354 shares of the company’s stock valued at $80,000 after purchasing an additional 8,613 shares during the period. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers grew its holdings in Kezar Life Sciences by 45.0% during the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 31,545 shares of the company’s stock worth $138,000 after acquiring an additional 9,795 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 50.15% of the company’s stock.

Kezar Life Sciences Company Profile

Kezar Life Sciences, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, engages in the discovery and development of small molecule therapeutics to treat unmet needs in autoimmunity and cancer in the United States. Its lead product candidate, KZR-616, a selective immunoproteasome inhibitor that is in Phase 1b/2 clinical trials in lupus and lupus nephritis.

