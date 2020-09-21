Zacks: Brokerages Expect Brown & Brown, Inc. (NYSE:BRO) to Post $0.42 EPS

Analysts expect Brown & Brown, Inc. (NYSE:BRO) to post $0.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have provided estimates for Brown & Brown’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.40 to $0.44. Brown & Brown posted earnings of $0.39 per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 7.7%. The firm is expected to announce its next earnings results on Monday, October 26th.

On average, analysts expect that Brown & Brown will report full year earnings of $1.54 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.50 to $1.56. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of $1.63 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.55 to $1.70. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Brown & Brown.

Brown & Brown (NYSE:BRO) last posted its earnings results on Monday, July 27th. The financial services provider reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $598.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $576.26 million. Brown & Brown had a net margin of 17.69% and a return on equity of 12.54%. The company’s revenue was up 4.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.32 earnings per share.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Brown & Brown from $44.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 29th. SunTrust Banks lifted their target price on shares of Brown & Brown from $46.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 29th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of Brown & Brown from $38.00 to $44.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $41.71.

In other news, EVP Robert W. Lloyd sold 21,828 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.50, for a total value of $971,346.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 17.13% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Creative Planning grew its holdings in shares of Brown & Brown by 7.1% during the first quarter. Creative Planning now owns 6,133 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $222,000 after purchasing an additional 404 shares during the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC boosted its stake in Brown & Brown by 317.0% in the first quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 1,000,182 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $36,225,000 after acquiring an additional 760,350 shares during the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Brown & Brown by 5.0% in the first quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 90,179 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,266,000 after acquiring an additional 4,322 shares during the last quarter. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. bought a new position in Brown & Brown in the second quarter valued at approximately $384,000. Finally, Gateway Investment Advisers LLC bought a new position in Brown & Brown in the second quarter valued at approximately $6,900,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.20% of the company’s stock.

Shares of BRO traded down $0.70 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $44.10. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,124 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,456,864. The company has a market cap of $12.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.79 and a beta of 0.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.98. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $45.61 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $41.05. Brown & Brown has a 52-week low of $30.70 and a 52-week high of $48.69.

Brown & Brown Company Profile

Brown & Brown, Inc markets and sells insurance products and services in the United States, England, Canada, Bermuda, and the Cayman Islands. It operates through four segments: Retail, National Programs, Wholesale Brokerage, and Services. The Retail segment offers commercial packages, group medical, workers' compensation, property risk, and general liability insurance products; and group and individual life, accident, disability, health, hospitalization, medical, dental, and other ancillary insurance products, as well as risk management, loss control survey and analysis, consultancy, and claims processing services.

