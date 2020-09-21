Zacks: Brokerages Expect Blackstone Group LP (NYSE:BX) to Announce $0.50 EPS

Equities analysts forecast that Blackstone Group LP (NYSE:BX) will post earnings per share (EPS) of $0.50 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have provided estimates for Blackstone Group’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.44 and the highest is $0.57. Blackstone Group reported earnings per share of $0.58 in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 13.8%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th.

On average, analysts expect that Blackstone Group will report full-year earnings of $2.01 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.82 to $2.14. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of $2.78 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.32 to $3.05. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Blackstone Group.

Blackstone Group (NYSE:BX) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 23rd. The asset manager reported $0.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.43. The firm had revenue of $2.52 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.16 billion. Blackstone Group had a return on equity of 14.38% and a net margin of 27.93%. The company’s revenue was up 69.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.57 EPS.

BX has been the subject of a number of research reports. Citigroup cut Blackstone Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, June 8th. Bank of America decreased their price objective on Blackstone Group from $62.00 to $58.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 10th. Deutsche Bank decreased their price objective on Blackstone Group from $50.00 to $49.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 9th. UBS Group decreased their price objective on Blackstone Group from $65.00 to $63.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 27th. Finally, Barclays raised their price objective on Blackstone Group from $58.00 to $64.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 24th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $60.95.

BX stock opened at $53.39 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $52.88 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $52.18. The stock has a market cap of $35.36 billion, a PE ratio of 48.98 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a current ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88. Blackstone Group has a 1 year low of $33.00 and a 1 year high of $64.97.

In other Blackstone Group news, insider John G. Finley sold 40,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.07, for a total transaction of $2,162,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 211,880 shares in the company, valued at $11,456,351.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Joseph Baratta sold 434,815 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.00, for a total transaction of $23,045,195.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 1,613,448 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $85,512,744. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Mackenzie Financial Corp lifted its stake in shares of Blackstone Group by 9.9% during the 1st quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 2,048,602 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $93,355,000 after buying an additional 184,391 shares in the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group lifted its stake in Blackstone Group by 246.2% in the 1st quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 22,992 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,071,000 after purchasing an additional 16,351 shares in the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Blackstone Group in the 1st quarter worth approximately $56,000. State Street Corp lifted its stake in Blackstone Group by 6.6% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 7,187,527 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $327,536,000 after purchasing an additional 447,454 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC purchased a new stake in Blackstone Group in the 1st quarter worth approximately $152,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 59.47% of the company’s stock.

The Blackstone Group Inc is an alternative asset management firm specializing in real estate, private equity, hedge fund solutions, credit, secondary funds of funds, and multi-asset class strategies. The firm typically invests in early-stage companies. It also provide capital markets services. The real estate segment specializes in opportunistic, core+ investments as well as debt investment opportunities collateralized by commercial real estate, and stabilized income-oriented commercial real estate across North America, Europe and Asia.

