Zacks: Brokerages Expect Astec Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASTE) Will Announce Earnings of $0.11 Per Share

Equities analysts expect that Astec Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASTE) will post earnings per share of $0.11 for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for Astec Industries’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.31 and the lowest is ($0.03). Astec Industries reported earnings of $0.17 per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 35.3%. The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Tuesday, November 3rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Astec Industries will report full year earnings of $1.76 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.45 to $2.12. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of $2.62 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.36 to $2.85. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that cover Astec Industries.

Astec Industries (NASDAQ:ASTE) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th. The industrial products company reported $0.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.62. The firm had revenue of $265.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $228.98 million. Astec Industries had a net margin of 1.34% and a return on equity of 8.15%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 13.0% compared to the same quarter last year.

Separately, BidaskClub cut shares of Astec Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. Astec Industries presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $42.50.

NASDAQ ASTE traded down $3.45 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $49.59. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,393 shares, compared to its average volume of 145,887. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.20 billion, a PE ratio of 24.11 and a beta of 1.31. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $52.14 and a 200-day moving average price of $43.09. Astec Industries has a 1-year low of $25.17 and a 1-year high of $63.74.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 10th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 31st were paid a $0.11 dividend. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.89%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 28th. Astec Industries’s payout ratio is 28.39%.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Astec Industries by 7.5% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 331,694 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $11,599,000 after buying an additional 23,032 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Astec Industries by 2.8% during the 1st quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 88,463 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,093,000 after buying an additional 2,379 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its position in Astec Industries by 25.6% during the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 173,612 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $6,071,000 after buying an additional 35,381 shares in the last quarter. Keybank National Association OH lifted its position in Astec Industries by 4.9% during the 2nd quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 12,200 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $565,000 after buying an additional 575 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Swiss National Bank lifted its position in Astec Industries by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 41,500 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,451,000 after buying an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.38% of the company’s stock.

Astec Industries Company Profile

Astec Industries, Inc designs, engineers, manufactures, and markets equipment and components for the road building, aggregate processing, geothermal, water, oil and gas, and wood processing industries in the United States and internationally. The company's Infrastructure Group segment provides hot-mix asphalt plants, wood pellet plants, asphalt pavers, material transfer vehicles, soil stabilizing reclaiming machinery, milling machines, paver screeds, and related ancillary equipment.

