Zacks: Brokerages Expect Applied Optoelectronics Inc (NASDAQ:AAOI) to Announce -$0.08 Earnings Per Share

Equities research analysts expect Applied Optoelectronics Inc (NASDAQ:AAOI) to announce earnings of ($0.08) per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have provided estimates for Applied Optoelectronics’ earnings, with estimates ranging from ($0.11) to ($0.03). Applied Optoelectronics posted earnings per share of ($0.15) in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 46.7%. The company is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, November 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Applied Optoelectronics will report full year earnings of ($0.72) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.79) to ($0.57). For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of $0.13 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.03) to $0.36. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Applied Optoelectronics.

Applied Optoelectronics (NASDAQ:AAOI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The semiconductor company reported ($0.24) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.37) by $0.13. The company had revenue of $65.22 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $56.93 million. Applied Optoelectronics had a negative return on equity of 11.97% and a negative net margin of 39.72%.

AAOI has been the topic of several analyst reports. Craig Hallum raised shares of Applied Optoelectronics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 7th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Applied Optoelectronics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 9th. Northland Securities reissued a “sell” rating and set a $10.00 price target on shares of Applied Optoelectronics in a research report on Friday, August 7th. ValuEngine raised Applied Optoelectronics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 9th. Finally, DA Davidson increased their price target on shares of Applied Optoelectronics from $12.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, August 7th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $13.94.

In other news, CEO Chih-Hsiang (Thompson) Lin sold 7,788 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.46, for a total transaction of $89,250.48. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 801,426 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,184,341.96. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Hung-Lun (Fred) Chang sold 6,468 shares of Applied Optoelectronics stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.61, for a total transaction of $75,093.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 106,539 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,236,917.79. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 62,200 shares of company stock valued at $794,555 over the last three months. Insiders own 6.90% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its holdings in Applied Optoelectronics by 6.0% during the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 67,463 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $512,000 after acquiring an additional 3,822 shares during the period. Aigen Investment Management LP lifted its position in shares of Applied Optoelectronics by 337.9% during the 1st quarter. Aigen Investment Management LP now owns 76,524 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $581,000 after purchasing an additional 59,048 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its stake in Applied Optoelectronics by 9.4% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 584,997 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $4,440,000 after purchasing an additional 50,329 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in Applied Optoelectronics by 165.1% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 159,044 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,206,000 after buying an additional 99,039 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd increased its position in Applied Optoelectronics by 58.6% in the 1st quarter. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd now owns 38,873 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $295,000 after buying an additional 14,368 shares during the period. 51.97% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:AAOI traded up $0.64 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $10.93. The company had a trading volume of 6,730 shares, compared to its average volume of 874,853. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $12.52 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $10.05. The firm has a market cap of $234.30 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.62 and a beta of 2.01. Applied Optoelectronics has a 1-year low of $5.00 and a 1-year high of $17.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 1.78.

Applied Optoelectronics Company Profile

Applied Optoelectronics, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells various fiber-optic networking products worldwide. It offers optical modules, lasers, transmitters and transceivers, and turn-key equipment, as well as headend, node, and distribution equipment. The company sells its products to Internet data center operators, cable television and telecommunications equipment manufacturers, and Internet service providers through its direct and indirect sales channels.

