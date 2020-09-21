Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Progenity (NASDAQ:PROG) Will Announce Earnings of -$0.62 Per Share

Wall Street analysts predict that Progenity (NASDAQ:PROG) will post earnings per share of ($0.62) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have provided estimates for Progenity’s earnings, with estimates ranging from ($0.74) to ($0.55). The company is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, November 12th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Progenity will report full-year earnings of ($5.07) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($7.87) to ($3.56). For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of ($2.56) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.73) to ($2.44). Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Progenity.

Progenity (NASDAQ:PROG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 13th. The company reported ($6.11) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.83) by ($5.28). The business had revenue of $17.27 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $26.35 million.

Several research firms have issued reports on PROG. Robert W. Baird began coverage on shares of Progenity in a report on Tuesday, July 14th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $12.00 price target on the stock. Piper Sandler began coverage on shares of Progenity in a report on Tuesday, July 14th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $17.00 price target on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on shares of Progenity in a report on Tuesday, July 14th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $11.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Progenity from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 16th. Finally, Raymond James reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Progenity in a research note on Wednesday, August 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $13.75.

NASDAQ PROG traded down $0.25 on Wednesday, hitting $8.23. The stock had a trading volume of 955 shares, compared to its average volume of 138,486. The business has a fifty day moving average of $8.98. Progenity has a 52-week low of $7.63 and a 52-week high of $15.92.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Neuberger Berman Group LLC acquired a new position in Progenity during the second quarter valued at $58,869,000. RTW Investments LP acquired a new position in Progenity during the second quarter valued at $2,475,000. Avidity Partners Management LP acquired a new position in Progenity during the second quarter valued at $2,148,000. Hound Partners LLC acquired a new position in Progenity during the second quarter valued at $1,989,000. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Progenity during the second quarter valued at $1,688,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 20.79% of the company’s stock.

Progenity, Inc, a biotechnology company, provides complex molecular and specialized testing services to physicians, clinicians, and their patients in the United States. It offers testing services for common hereditary disorders, cystic fibrosis, spinal muscular atrophy, fragile X syndrome, and Jewish genetic diseases; pan-ethnic carrier screening services; non-invasive prenatal, miscarriage, and pharmacogenetic testing services; and ovarian assessment reports for women.

