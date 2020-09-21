Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Envista Holdings Co. (NYSE:NVST) to Post $0.08 Earnings Per Share

Brokerages expect Envista Holdings Co. (NYSE:NVST) to post $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Six analysts have made estimates for Envista’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.02) and the highest estimate coming in at $0.21. Envista reported earnings of $0.47 per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 83%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, October 22nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Envista will report full-year earnings of $0.33 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.10 to $0.55. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of $1.23 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.78 to $1.55. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Envista.

Envista stock traded down $0.47 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $23.92. The stock had a trading volume of 15,651 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,699,044. The company has a market capitalization of $3.89 billion and a P/E ratio of 183.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 1.49 and a current ratio of 1.83. Envista has a one year low of $10.08 and a one year high of $33.30.

Envista Holdings Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures and markets dental products in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segment, Specialty Products & Technologies and Equipment & Consumables. The company's Specialty Products & Technologies segment provides dental implant systems, guided surgery systems, biomaterials, prefabricated and custom-built prosthetics, and dental eye loupes to oral surgeons, prosthodontists, and periodontists under the brands, including Nobel Biocare systems, Alpha Bio Tec, Implant Direct, Nobel Procera, and Orascoptic; and brackets and wires, clear aligners, digital orthodontic treatments, retainers, and other orthodontic laboratory products under the Ormco, Insignia, AOA, and Spark brands.

