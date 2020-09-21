Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Acorda Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:ACOR) to Announce -$0.31 EPS

Wall Street analysts forecast that Acorda Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:ACOR) will announce earnings of ($0.31) per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have issued estimates for Acorda Therapeutics’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is ($0.16) and the lowest is ($0.45). Acorda Therapeutics reported earnings of ($0.46) per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 32.6%. The firm is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 2nd.

On average, analysts expect that Acorda Therapeutics will report full year earnings of ($1.64) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.83) to ($1.45). For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of ($1.84) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.50) to ($1.00). Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow Acorda Therapeutics.

Acorda Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ACOR) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 4th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.37) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.64) by $0.27. Acorda Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 138.66% and a negative return on equity of 19.55%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on ACOR shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Acorda Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, August 10th. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $1.00 price target on shares of Acorda Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, August 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $4.35.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. First Trust Advisors LP purchased a new stake in Acorda Therapeutics during the 1st quarter worth approximately $315,000. Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in Acorda Therapeutics by 571.7% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 32,826 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 27,939 shares during the period. Blair William & Co. IL purchased a new stake in Acorda Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $39,000. Bank of America Corp DE increased its stake in Acorda Therapeutics by 405.9% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 69,718 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $51,000 after buying an additional 55,936 shares during the period. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its stake in Acorda Therapeutics by 83.3% during the 2nd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 97,138 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $71,000 after buying an additional 44,137 shares during the period. 50.14% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ:ACOR traded down $0.02 on Wednesday, hitting $0.52. The stock had a trading volume of 39,252 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,126,706. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $0.59 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $0.82. The stock has a market cap of $25.91 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.12 and a beta of 1.46. Acorda Therapeutics has a 1-year low of $0.42 and a 1-year high of $3.75. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54.

Acorda Therapeutics Company Profile

Acorda Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes therapies for neurological disorders in the United States. The company markets Ampyra (dalfampridine), an oral drug to improve walking in patients with multiple sclerosis (MS); and Selincro, an orally administered drug for the treatment of alcohol dependence in Europe.

