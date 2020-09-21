Zacks: Analysts Expect Washington Real Estate Investment Trust (NYSE:WRE) to Announce $0.37 EPS

Equities analysts forecast that Washington Real Estate Investment Trust (NYSE:WRE) will post earnings per share of $0.37 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have provided estimates for Washington Real Estate Investment Trust’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.38 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.36. Washington Real Estate Investment Trust posted earnings of $0.41 per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 9.8%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, October 29th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Washington Real Estate Investment Trust will report full-year earnings of $1.50 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.48 to $1.52. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of $1.54 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.53 to $1.56. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Washington Real Estate Investment Trust.

Washington Real Estate Investment Trust (NYSE:WRE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 28th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.07) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.37 by ($0.44). Washington Real Estate Investment Trust had a net margin of 123.40% and a return on equity of 3.10%. The business had revenue of $72.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $73.27 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.47 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.2% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on WRE. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on shares of Washington Real Estate Investment Trust from $25.00 to $23.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, June 30th. Raymond James dropped their price objective on shares of Washington Real Estate Investment Trust from $28.00 to $26.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 15th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Washington Real Estate Investment Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, July 4th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Washington Real Estate Investment Trust from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $22.00 to $24.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 2nd.

Shares of WRE opened at $20.29 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 0.81 and a quick ratio of 0.81. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $22.19 and a 200-day simple moving average of $22.61. Washington Real Estate Investment Trust has a 1-year low of $18.01 and a 1-year high of $32.22. The stock has a market cap of $1.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.26 and a beta of 0.73.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 5th. Investors of record on Monday, September 21st will be given a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 18th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.91%. Washington Real Estate Investment Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 72.29%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new stake in Washington Real Estate Investment Trust during the second quarter worth approximately $47,000. Sandy Spring Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Washington Real Estate Investment Trust by 31.2% during the 2nd quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 2,256 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $50,000 after acquiring an additional 536 shares in the last quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA lifted its holdings in shares of Washington Real Estate Investment Trust by 28.3% during the 2nd quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 2,523 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $56,000 after acquiring an additional 557 shares in the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Washington Real Estate Investment Trust by 22.8% during the 1st quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 3,512 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $84,000 after acquiring an additional 652 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new position in shares of Washington Real Estate Investment Trust during the 2nd quarter valued at $187,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.42% of the company’s stock.

Washington REIT owns and operates uniquely positioned real estate assets in the Washington DC market. Backed by decades of experience, expertise and ambition, we create value by transforming insights into strategy and strategy into action. Our portfolio of 48 properties includes approximately 6.1 million square feet of commercial space and 4,268 multifamily apartment units.

