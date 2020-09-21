Zacks: Analysts Expect Sorrento Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:SRNE) Will Announce Earnings of -$0.21 Per Share

Equities research analysts expect Sorrento Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:SRNE) to report earnings per share of ($0.21) for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Sorrento Therapeutics’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is ($0.16) and the lowest is ($0.25). Sorrento Therapeutics reported earnings of ($0.42) per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 50%. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 13th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Sorrento Therapeutics will report full-year earnings of $4.96 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.83) to $10.75. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of $3.45 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.22 to $6.67. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Sorrento Therapeutics.

Sorrento Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SRNE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 4th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.22) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.24) by $0.02. Sorrento Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 760.19% and a negative return on equity of 490.67%. The firm had revenue of $9.01 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.90 million.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Sorrento Therapeutics from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 25th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Sorrento Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $9.00 target price for the company in a report on Saturday, August 29th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Sorrento Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 2nd. Dawson James assumed coverage on shares of Sorrento Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, May 26th. They set a “buy” rating and a $24.00 price target on the stock. Finally, HC Wainwright upped their price target on shares of Sorrento Therapeutics from $24.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 31st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $21.00.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of SRNE. Valley National Advisers Inc. raised its holdings in Sorrento Therapeutics by 16.0% in the second quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. now owns 4,870 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 670 shares in the last quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Sorrento Therapeutics in the second quarter worth $25,000. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Sorrento Therapeutics in the second quarter worth $25,000. Focused Wealth Management Inc grew its stake in shares of Sorrento Therapeutics by 50.0% in the second quarter. Focused Wealth Management Inc now owns 12,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $75,000 after acquiring an additional 4,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Glassman Wealth Services purchased a new stake in shares of Sorrento Therapeutics in the second quarter worth $28,000. 24.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ SRNE opened at $9.43 on Friday. Sorrento Therapeutics has a 1-year low of $1.39 and a 1-year high of $19.39. The company has a market cap of $2.28 billion, a PE ratio of -5.79 and a beta of 2.93. The company has a current ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.83. The company has a 50-day moving average of $9.74 and a two-hundred day moving average of $5.56.

About Sorrento Therapeutics

Sorrento Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical stage biotechnology company, primarily engages in the discovery and development of therapies focused on oncology and the treatment of chronic cancer pain worldwide. It offers resiniferatoxin, a non-opioid-based TRPV1 agonist neurotoxin for the treatment of intractable pain treatment; and ZTlido, a lidocaine delivery system for the treatment of postherpetic neuralgia.

