Zacks: Analysts Expect Noble Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NBL) Will Post Earnings of -$0.21 Per Share

Analysts expect Noble Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NBL) to post earnings of ($0.21) per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Seven analysts have issued estimates for Noble Energy’s earnings, with estimates ranging from ($0.44) to ($0.01). Noble Energy posted earnings of ($0.10) per share during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 110%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Noble Energy will report full year earnings of ($0.40) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.78) to ($0.01). For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of ($0.24) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.12) to $0.92. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Noble Energy.

Get Noble Energy alerts:

Noble Energy (NYSE:NBL) last issued its earnings results on Monday, August 3rd. The oil and gas development company reported ($0.24) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.39) by $0.15. Noble Energy had a negative net margin of 25.33% and a negative return on equity of 0.82%. The business had revenue of $571.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $662.97 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.10) EPS.

NBL has been the topic of several recent research reports. SunTrust Banks decreased their target price on shares of Noble Energy from $13.00 to $11.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 30th. Truist Financial lowered shares of Noble Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 4th. UBS Group lifted their target price on shares of Noble Energy from $11.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 29th. Morgan Stanley lowered shares of Noble Energy from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $11.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Friday, August 21st. Finally, Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Noble Energy from $11.00 to $13.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, July 20th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $15.35.

Shares of Noble Energy stock traded down $0.36 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $8.92. 653,501 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 12,371,570. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 0.55 and a quick ratio of 0.55. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $9.99 and its 200 day moving average price is $9.23. Noble Energy has a twelve month low of $2.73 and a twelve month high of $25.08. The company has a market cap of $4.45 billion, a PE ratio of 10.31 and a beta of 1.43.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 24th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 10th were paid a $0.02 dividend. This represents a $0.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.90%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 7th. Noble Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 8.89%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of Noble Energy by 13.6% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 28,188,569 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock worth $170,259,000 after acquiring an additional 3,368,604 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Noble Energy by 10.5% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 22,889,036 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock worth $138,250,000 after buying an additional 2,178,865 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its stake in shares of Noble Energy by 47.9% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 20,350,997 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock worth $182,345,000 after buying an additional 6,593,962 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Noble Energy by 5.4% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 8,002,006 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock worth $48,245,000 after buying an additional 407,820 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lord Abbett & CO. LLC raised its stake in shares of Noble Energy by 50.6% during the first quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 6,395,192 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock worth $38,624,000 after buying an additional 2,147,797 shares during the last quarter. 98.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Noble Energy

Noble Energy, Inc, an independent energy company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids worldwide. The company owns, operates, develops, and acquires domestic midstream infrastructure assets in the DJ and Delaware Basins.

Featured Story: What Does a Sell-Side Analyst Rating Mean?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Noble Energy (NBL)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Noble Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Noble Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.