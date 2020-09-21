Zacks: Analysts Expect FVCBankcorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:FVCB) to Post $0.26 Earnings Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect FVCBankcorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:FVCB) to announce earnings of $0.26 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have made estimates for FVCBankcorp’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.23 and the highest is $0.29. FVCBankcorp reported earnings per share of $0.28 during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 7.1%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings results on Thursday, October 15th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that FVCBankcorp will report full-year earnings of $1.03 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.02 to $1.05. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of $0.72 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.35 to $1.05. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that follow FVCBankcorp.

Get FVCBankcorp alerts:

FVCBankcorp (NASDAQ:FVCB) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 23rd. The company reported $0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $13.38 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.24 million. FVCBankcorp had a net margin of 20.72% and a return on equity of 8.52%.

FVCBankcorp stock opened at $10.79 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $145.45 million, a P/E ratio of 10.79 and a beta of 0.38. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. FVCBankcorp has a one year low of $9.27 and a one year high of $19.45.

About FVCBankcorp

FVCBankcorp, Inc operates as the holding company for FVCbank that provides various banking products and services in Virginia. It offers deposit products, including interest and noninterest-bearing transaction accounts, checking and savings accounts, money market accounts, and certificates of deposit.

Featured Article: What is a Secondary Public Offering?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on FVCBankcorp (FVCB)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for FVCBankcorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FVCBankcorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.