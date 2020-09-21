Zacks: Analysts Expect Allied Esports Entertainment (NASDAQ:AESE) to Post -$0.15 Earnings Per Share

Analysts expect that Allied Esports Entertainment (NASDAQ:AESE) will report earnings per share (EPS) of ($0.15) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Zero analysts have provided estimates for Allied Esports Entertainment’s earnings. Allied Esports Entertainment posted earnings of ($0.24) per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 37.5%. The firm is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 10th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Allied Esports Entertainment will report full-year earnings of ($1.08) per share for the current fiscal year. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of $0.26 per share. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Allied Esports Entertainment.

Allied Esports Entertainment (NASDAQ:AESE) last issued its earnings results on Monday, August 10th. The company reported ($0.18) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.16) by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $4.58 million during the quarter. Allied Esports Entertainment had a negative net margin of 128.57% and a negative return on equity of 52.23%.

A number of research firms have commented on AESE. Zacks Investment Research cut Allied Esports Entertainment from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 13th. ValuEngine raised shares of Allied Esports Entertainment from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $4.00.

In other news, CEO Judson Hannigan sold 50,000 shares of Allied Esports Entertainment stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.62, for a total transaction of $131,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Frank Ng sold 23,584 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.56, for a total value of $36,791.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 239,350 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $373,386. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 696,081 shares of company stock valued at $1,671,159 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 71.80% of the company’s stock.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Allied Esports Entertainment stock. Two Sigma Securities LLC acquired a new stake in Allied Esports Entertainment (NASDAQ:AESE) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 17,759 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $37,000. Two Sigma Securities LLC owned 0.06% of Allied Esports Entertainment as of its most recent SEC filing. 1.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ AESE traded down $0.08 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $1.42. 1,686 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,799,582. The firm has a market capitalization of $47.94 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.29 and a beta of 0.91. Allied Esports Entertainment has a 52 week low of $0.40 and a 52 week high of $6.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 0.92 and a quick ratio of 0.92. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $1.70 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $2.04.

About Allied Esports Entertainment

Allied Esports Entertainment Inc is a premier esports entertainment company. Allied Esports Entertainment Inc, formerly known as Black Ridge Acquisition Corp., is based in CA, United States.

