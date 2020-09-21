Zacks: Analysts Anticipate World Acceptance Corp. (NASDAQ:WRLD) Will Announce Earnings of $0.43 Per Share

Equities research analysts predict that World Acceptance Corp. (NASDAQ:WRLD) will post $0.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for World Acceptance’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.33 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.52. World Acceptance posted earnings per share of $0.51 in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 15.7%. The company is expected to report its next earnings report on Thursday, October 29th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that World Acceptance will report full year earnings of $6.13 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.06 to $6.73. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of $5.97 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.11 to $7.51. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for World Acceptance.

World Acceptance (NASDAQ:WRLD) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The credit services provider reported $2.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.40 by $1.84. The firm had revenue of $123.87 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $140.44 million. World Acceptance had a net margin of 6.53% and a return on equity of 14.91%.

WRLD has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. BidaskClub raised shares of World Acceptance from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of World Acceptance from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $74.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 7th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $80.50.

In other news, SVP Jason E. Childers sold 1,803 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.20, for a total transaction of $166,236.60. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 18,178 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,676,011.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 36.80% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its stake in shares of World Acceptance by 14.5% during the first quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 13,751 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $750,000 after purchasing an additional 1,738 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of World Acceptance by 33.1% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 28,665 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $1,566,000 after purchasing an additional 7,133 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of World Acceptance by 77.1% during the first quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 21,660 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $1,183,000 after purchasing an additional 9,430 shares in the last quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of World Acceptance by 107.5% during the first quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 19,372 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $1,058,000 after purchasing an additional 10,036 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of World Acceptance by 3.8% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 194,785 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $10,637,000 after purchasing an additional 7,160 shares in the last quarter. 94.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

World Acceptance stock traded down $0.73 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $97.23. The stock had a trading volume of 2,154 shares, compared to its average volume of 78,073. The company has a quick ratio of 11.23, a current ratio of 11.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90. World Acceptance has a 52-week low of $43.16 and a 52-week high of $142.56. The firm has a market cap of $726.86 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.80 and a beta of 1.98. The company has a fifty day moving average of $88.76 and a 200 day moving average of $69.71.

About World Acceptance

World Acceptance Corporation engages in small-loan consumer finance business. The company offers short-term small and medium-term larger installment loans, as well as related credit insurance and ancillary products and services to individuals. It also provides automobile club memberships to its borrowers; and income tax return preparation and electronic filing services.

