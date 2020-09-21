Zacks: Analysts Anticipate TAL Education Group (NYSE:TAL) to Announce $0.07 Earnings Per Share

Equities analysts forecast that TAL Education Group (NYSE:TAL) will post earnings of $0.07 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Zero analysts have issued estimates for TAL Education Group’s earnings. TAL Education Group reported earnings of $0.02 per share during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 250%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings report on Thursday, October 22nd.

On average, analysts expect that TAL Education Group will report full-year earnings of $0.82 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.80 to $0.85. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of $1.42 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.33 to $1.46. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for TAL Education Group.

TAL Education Group (NYSE:TAL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 30th. The company reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $910.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $887.64 million. TAL Education Group had a net margin of 0.15% and a return on equity of 0.21%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 29.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.03 earnings per share.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of TAL Education Group in a report on Tuesday, September 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $90.00 price objective for the company. CLSA raised shares of TAL Education Group from an “underperform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $80.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, September 9th. Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of TAL Education Group in a research note on Monday, July 13th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of TAL Education Group from $80.00 to $98.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 3rd. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of TAL Education Group from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 8th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $72.08.

NYSE TAL traded down $2.74 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $72.93. 57,575 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,814,657. The firm has a market cap of $42.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7,574.57 and a beta of 0.14. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $75.90 and its 200 day moving average price is $63.59. The company has a quick ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. TAL Education Group has a fifty-two week low of $33.35 and a fifty-two week high of $83.68.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. GW&K Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of TAL Education Group by 9.0% in the first quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC now owns 66,975 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,567,000 after acquiring an additional 5,550 shares in the last quarter. Krane Funds Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of TAL Education Group by 33.0% in the first quarter. Krane Funds Advisors LLC now owns 2,130,190 shares of the company’s stock worth $113,454,000 after acquiring an additional 528,888 shares during the last quarter. Trexquant Investment LP bought a new position in shares of TAL Education Group in the first quarter worth about $858,000. ETRADE Capital Management LLC bought a new position in TAL Education Group in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $266,000. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP raised its holdings in TAL Education Group by 5.3% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 92,714 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,938,000 after buying an additional 4,669 shares during the last quarter. 60.16% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

TAL Education Group Company Profile

TAL Education Group provides K-12 after-school tutoring services in the People's Republic of China. It offers tutoring services to K-12 students covering various academic subjects, including mathematics, physics, chemistry, biology, history, geography, political science, English, and Chinese. The company also provides tutoring services primarily through small classes under the Xueersi, Mobby, and Firstleap brand names; personalized premium services under Izhikang name; and online courses.

