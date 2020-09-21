Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Equillium, Inc. (NASDAQ:EQ) to Announce -$0.41 Earnings Per Share

Equities research analysts expect Equillium, Inc. (NASDAQ:EQ) to report earnings per share of ($0.41) for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Zero analysts have made estimates for Equillium’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.30) and the lowest estimate coming in at ($0.48). Equillium posted earnings of ($0.35) per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 17.1%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, November 10th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Equillium will report full-year earnings of ($1.67) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.76) to ($1.43). For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of ($1.65) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.00) to ($1.25). Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Equillium.

Equillium (NASDAQ:EQ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 12th. The company reported ($0.37) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.44) by $0.07.

NASDAQ:EQ opened at $6.50 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $123.46 million, a PE ratio of -4.04 and a beta of 2.30. The company has a quick ratio of 13.04, a current ratio of 13.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. Equillium has a 1 year low of $2.20 and a 1 year high of $27.05.

About Equillium

Equillium, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, develops products for autoimmune and inflammatory, or immuno-inflammatory disorders with unmet medical need. Its primary product candidate is itolizumab, a clinical-stage monoclonal antibody that targets the novel immune checkpoint receptor CD6, which is in Phase 1b/2 clinical trials for the treatment of acute graft-versus-host disease; and Phase 1 clinical trial for the treatment of asthma and lupus nephritis.

