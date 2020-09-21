Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Aptinyx Inc (NASDAQ:APTX) Will Post Earnings of -$0.29 Per Share

Equities analysts expect that Aptinyx Inc (NASDAQ:APTX) will report earnings of ($0.29) per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Aptinyx’s earnings, with estimates ranging from ($0.33) to ($0.27). Aptinyx reported earnings of ($0.44) per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 34.1%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, November 10th.

On average, analysts expect that Aptinyx will report full year earnings of ($1.24) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.34) to ($1.15). For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of ($1.27) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.80) to ($0.97). Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover Aptinyx.

Get Aptinyx alerts:

Aptinyx (NASDAQ:APTX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 13th. The company reported ($0.27) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.28) by $0.01. Aptinyx had a negative return on equity of 49.15% and a negative net margin of 1,764.55%. The firm had revenue of $0.49 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.84 million.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. SunTrust Banks started coverage on shares of Aptinyx in a research report on Wednesday, July 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $15.00 price target for the company. BMO Capital Markets reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $13.00 price objective on shares of Aptinyx in a research report on Friday, August 14th. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $7.00 price objective on shares of Aptinyx in a research report on Thursday, June 18th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Aptinyx from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, July 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $9.31.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of APTX. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Aptinyx by 15.0% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 426,294 shares of the company’s stock valued at $922,000 after acquiring an additional 55,482 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp bought a new position in shares of Aptinyx during the first quarter worth about $89,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Aptinyx by 75.5% during the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 197,580 shares of the company’s stock worth $427,000 after purchasing an additional 84,981 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in Aptinyx by 30.9% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 206,083 shares of the company’s stock valued at $445,000 after acquiring an additional 48,678 shares during the period. Finally, DCF Advisers LLC grew its stake in Aptinyx by 15.9% during the 1st quarter. DCF Advisers LLC now owns 105,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $229,000 after buying an additional 14,500 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 59.26% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Aptinyx stock opened at $3.47 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $3.61 and a 200 day moving average price of $3.45. Aptinyx has a twelve month low of $1.60 and a twelve month high of $5.28. The stock has a market cap of $162.96 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.38 and a beta of 1.29.

About Aptinyx

Aptinyx Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of novel, proprietary, and synthetic small molecules for the treatment of brain and nervous system disorders. It is developing NYX-2925 that is in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of painful diabetic peripheral neuropathy, as well as in Phase II exploratory clinical trial for fibromyalgia; and NYX-783, an NMDAr receptor that is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of post-traumatic stress disorder.

Recommended Story: Asset Allocation and Your Retirement



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Aptinyx (APTX)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Aptinyx Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aptinyx and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.